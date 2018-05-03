STUART, Fla. -- Former Rock Island County Administrator Dave Ross has been placed on paid administrative leave by Stuart city commissioners after just seven months of employment, according to the Treasure Coast News.
Mr. Ross has been city manager of Stuart, located on Florida's east coast, since Oct. 2. He served more than two years as Rock Island County's first professional administrator after being hired in May 2015.
Stuart city commissioners called a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss issues with Mr. Ross' employment, according to the Treasure Coast News. Commissioners voted 4-1 to place him on paid administrative leave until the next regular meeting May 14, when city officials will discuss Mr. Ross' termination or resignation.
According to the Treasure Coast News, city employees have raised concerns about Mr. Ross' leadership style and frequent absences from work, and have accused him of causing low morale at city hall.
Mr. Ross presented commissioners with an eight-page letter contesting the allegations.
Mr. Ross left Rock Island County with an annual salary of $135,000, full benefits, and four weeks of paid vacation. According to his employment contract with the city of Stuart, Mr. Ross receives an annual salary of $177,000 with five weeks of paid time off. He also was paid $10,000 for moving expenses to Florida, and receives an additional $21,000 in other benefits and reimbursements.
Stuart Vice Mayor Becky Bruner opposed placing Mr. Ross on leave, suggesting instead that he be terminated immediately, according to the Treasure Coast News.
"Mr. Ross is not going to resign," Ms. Bruner said. "If he resigns, he loses his severance pay and would have to pay back the $10,000 we gave him to move here. I myself want his termination. We would be paying $500 a day between now and the 14th."