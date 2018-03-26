A free Earth Day event, "Honoring Earth and the Web of Life," will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa.
Kerry Batteau, of Blackfoot descent, will lead a pipe ceremony and a blessing of the ground for Sacred Mother Earth.
Refreshments will be provided. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Batteau, whose elder name is White Feather, is well-versed in native spirituality.
Registration is requested but not required. For a registration form and directions, call 563-336-8414 or visit www.chmiowa.org.