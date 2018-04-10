The Bettendorf Public Library and AARP Iowa will host a free shred day as a part of April’s Money Smart Week from April 21-28.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26, visitors to Faye’s Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, can discard confidential documents safely and securely.
Participants can bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers (up to 100 pounds) for secure shredding. The Shredders, Des Moines, will provide the service.
Staples and paperclips are fine, but all binders must be removed. No registration is needed.