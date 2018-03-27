The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will host the spring book fair on April 6, 7, and 8 on the second floor of the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
More than 20,000 books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be for sale. Most items will be 75 cents. A silent auction for book sets also will be featured.
A members' preview sale will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. Memberships will be available at the door. Individual memberships are $5 and family memberships are $10. There is a $20 charge for use of an electronic scanning device.
For the general public, hours will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7, and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8.
Proceeds will be used to provide materials and programming for the Bettendorf Public Library.