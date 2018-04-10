The Friends of the Wapsi Center, staff and friends will celebrate Earth Day April 21 at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center.
Spring volunteer stewardship workday activities will be 9 a.m. until noon, when volunteers will help beautify the center’s grounds and facilities, including the installation of insect hotels. Volunteers should dress accordingly and bring water bottles and gloves. A light lunch will be provided.
A volunteer roundup and orientation will be 12:30-2 p.m. at the center, where participants can learn about the center’s programming opportunities including schools and public programs, year-round outdoor recreation and hosting as a docent at the Eagle View Eco Center.
This will include a tour and hike, so participants should dress accordingly.
To register for either event, call 563-328-3286.