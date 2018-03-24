Gloria Day holds annual cross walk on Good Friday
A community cross walk will be held Good Friday, March 30, from Rock Island City Hall at 3rd Avenue and 16th Street to Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 42nd Avenue and 12th Street.
Participants will walk three miles from City Hall to the church and stop along the way for scripture reading and prayer. The scripture readings follow a Stations of the Cross approach to Christ’s Passion. A van drives along the route for those who are unable to walk or need a short respite.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m,. the walk will conclude with brief worship at the base of the cross at Gloria Dei. A light lunch for all participants will be held at the church after the service.
The walk has been organized by Gloria Dei Presbyterian annually since 1978.
For those who would like to car pool to the downtown area, participants will leave Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins with prayer and reading of scripture at 8:55 a.m. in front of City Hall. Those gathered will leave from there at 9 a.m.
The route will follow 3rd Avenue to 12th Street, then travel on 12th Street south to 21st Avenue. The walk then will turn one block to 11th Street and continue on it to 42nd Avenue, then turn on 42nd Avenue to 12th Street. (An alternative route depends on conditions and the number of walkers, staying on 12th Street all the way to 42nd Avenue.)
Participants will have a moment of reflection and worship as the cross is placed in front of the church.
For more information, contact the Rev. Drew D. Nagle at 309-788-8986 or gloriadeipresbyter@att.net.
Third Missionary, Royal Neighbors host Good News on Good Friday
Third Missionary Baptist Church and Royal Neighbors of America will host Good News on Good Friday from noon until 3 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport.
A Good Friday worship service will be 11 a.m. at the church.
Van pickup at homeless shelters in the Iowa Quad-Cities will be 10-10:45 a.m.
The event is sponsored by Third Missionary Baptist Church, Royal Neighbors of America Youth Chapter 20060 and Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 20107.
Deacons Gospel Explosion program set
The Shepherd's Ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor the annual Deacons Gospel Explosion Program at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Quad-City-area deacons will speak about "A Taste of the Spiritual Fruit" in reference to the scripture Galatians 5:22-23.
For more information, call 563-505-1933.
Missionary Baptist Church sponsors spring choir day
The Choir Ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a spring choir day at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
The theme is "Showers of Blessings" in reference to Ezekiel 34:26.
For more information, call 563-650-9670.