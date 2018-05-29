The Rev. Melvin Grimes has been appointed executive director of Churches United of the Quad-City Area after serving as interim executive director since December.
He replaces Anne Wachal, who stepped down after seven years as executive director and 19 years with Churches United, according to a news release from the organization.
Grimes has been active in Churches United ministries for much of his adult life. He is a past president of the Churches United board, and most recently served as treasurer on the board executive committee.
“As a ministry, Churches United will continue to evolve into a more efficient and effective provider of services to those who are in need,"Grimes said in the release. "I look forward to collaborating with other Quad-City groups to strengthen our abilities to meet the needs of people in the Q-City area."
A Rock Island native, Grimes earned a master's and doctorate of divinity degrees from Grace Valley Theological Seminary in Edinburgh, Texas. He was licensed by the Second Baptist Church in Rock Island and ordained in 1975.
Grimes served as the assistant pastor at Second Baptist, pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church in Waterloo, and pastor at the historic Washington Avenue Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. In November 1989, he accepted the call to pastor Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline, where he continues to serve.
Grimes is a member of numerous boards and committees in the Quad-Cities. He also serves as financial secretary for the Wood River Baptist District Association and as instructor in the Baptist General State Congress Christian Education. He served as part of the Christian educations staff for the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education.
Grimes is a commissioner and chairman of the board for the Moline Housing Authority; serves on the Illinois Council on Aging, Aldridge Early Learning Center board of directors, as chairperson of the Stewartville Neighborhood Partnership and is president of the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging.
In 2009, Grimes received the Humanitarian of the Year Award from Church Women United. In 2010, he received the Image Award in Religion from the Rock Island County NAACP Branch. Grimes also received recognition from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for his longtime support of youth programs.
In April 2016, he received the Alvira Long Memorial Award for Commissioners. The award was presented by the North Central Regional Conference of National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials in recognition of housing authority commissioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership in their respective community.
Churches United of the Quad-City Area is a cooperative association of 143 churches representing more than 20 Christian faith traditions. Its ministries provide food and shelter for those in need.