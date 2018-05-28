The Colonel Davenport House will feature the spirit and activity of 1835 during the sixth Pioneer Days from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, at the house on the north side of Arsenal Island.
The Boy Scouts will provide a rustic rope bridge, about 40 feet long. Re-enactors will demonstrate a variety of crafts, including quilting, spinning, lace making and chair caning.
Visitors can tour the house and see new east wing exhibits, or try one of the games that involve aiming and throwing (quoits and tomahawks) from the Buckskinners.
A color guard will raise and lower the historical 25-star flag in front of the house.
In the outdoor kitchen, visitors will see open-hearth baking of soda bread and calico pudding, pan-fried catfish and blueberry cobbler. Children’s activities will include scrub-board washing, making a yarn doll, scavenger hunt, walking on stilts, bucket racing and punched-tin designs.
A birds of prey show will be 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for Pioneer Days is $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 65 and older and free for ages 12 and younger and active military. For more information, visit www.davenporthouse.org
Visitors must show valid picture identification at any guard gate and tell the guard you are going to the Davenport House.