Marguerite Mishkin, a child Holocaust survivor saved by a Belgian Catholic family, will speak at the 37th annual Quad-Cities Holocaust Remembrance, known as Yom HaShoah.
The event will be 7 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island.
Mishkin lost both her parents to Nazi atrocities, but along with a sister was saved by people of faith.
Born to Jewish parents in Belgium in 1941, Mishkin's father was taken to Auschwitz, where he was murdered the next year. Their mother, who approached the Belgian Resistance movement for help, saved her daughters but was killed in Auschwitz in 1944.
After the war and after several years in a Brussels orphanage, the sisters were adopted by a Chicago rabbi and his wife. Mishkin graduated from Roosevelt University and become a teacher in her adopted homeland.
In conjunction with this year’s Remembrance, the Yom HaShoah Committee will partner with the Geifman Endowment in Holocaust Studies at Augustana College to present a public lecture by Mishkin at 7 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Augustana’s Wallenberg Hall in the Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island. She will talk about her first-hand experiences and will present a more comprehensive account of the Holocaust and its historical context.