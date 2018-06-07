3934 Grayhawk Court
Bettendorf
List price: $854,900
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Four full, one half
Square footage: 3,327 square feet
Acreage: .71 acres
Listing agent: Deb Staats, 563-340-3633
