The next governor of Iowa should be a progressive who cares first about the people of Iowa.
That was the message Wednesday from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, who spoke to a gathering of 40 people in the Bettendorf home of supporters Ann Hocchausen and her husband Marlin Whitmer.
Hocchausen, who introduced Hubbell, said she met him when he was listening to people discuss mental-health courts. “His presence gave me a sense of ‘There’s a leader,’” she said. She said Hubbell was a good listener and asked great questions.
Hubbell described himself as a “lifelong progressive Democrat and a fifth-generation Iowan.”
“It’s time to invest in our state again and invest in our people,” said Hubbell, who has not previously run for political office. “Let’s focus on what we agree on, what unites us, rather than what divides us. We need a governor who actually wants to put people first in our state.”
Carl Birkestrand of Davenport asked about Hubbell’s stance on immigration.
“We don’t have enough people in our state,” Hubbell said. “We need to be welcoming and inclusive. We need to encourage immigration.”
Former Davenport School Board member Ken Krumwiede, who now serves on the boards of the Scott County Early Childhood Iowa Area and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, asked Hubbell what he planned to do about school safety.
“We need to start a serious conversation about it,” Hubbell said. “Where do you draw the line between public safety and gun safety?" The Second Amendment is important, but so is public safety, he said.
“We need to make some serious choices,” he said. “I do believe that there is a big middle that we can agree on.”
Hubbell said he signed a pledge not to take money from the National Rifle Association. He also addressed mental-health issues, such as the need for mental-health courts, his support of Planned Parenthood, and ensuring every high school offers job training.
Hubbell, of Des Moines, was chairman of Younkers and later president of Equitable of Iowa, a life insurance company.
He is traveling across Iowa on his “Invest In Opportunities Tour,” and will speak at noon Thursday at The Decker, 128 N. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.