Humility of Mary Housing and Shelter will host the 29th annual Fresh Start benefit sale 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Fresh Start Donation Center, 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
The center is for those transitioning out of homelessness to obtain clothes, small appliances, furniture, toiletries and other personal and household items.
Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, April 13, resuming on Monday, April 30. Donations are accepted throughout the year at the center.
For more information, call Patti Trapp, volunteer coordinator, 563-326-1330 or ptrapp@humilityofmaryhousing.com