Beginning next week, 14th Street in downtown Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane between Grant Street and the west-bound Interstate-74 on-ramp, the Iowa Department of Transportation said on Friday.
The restriction, which is expected to last through late summer, is aimed at accommodating repair of 14th Street and the construction of a new entrance ramp from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to westbound I-74.
The work is part of the reconstruction of the new I-74 Mississippi River bridge.
Also beginning next week, there will be shoulder closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures on Interstate-74 between Grant Street and Middle Road to facilitate installation of storm sewers in the median in that general area.
This work will take place through late 2018.
There also will be intermittent nighttime lane width restrictions on the westbound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road for widening. The work is anticipated to be complete by the end of summer.