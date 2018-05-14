The U.S. Supreme Court may have struck down a law that made sports gambling illegal in most states Monday. But don’t expect either Iowa or Illinois to legalize sports gambling right away.
For one thing, the Iowa legislature is adjourned until January.
And in the case of Illinois, there’s just two weeks left of the scheduled session.
That said, don’t be surprised if both states have a bill passed by this time next year. But it may not be as easy as it looks.
There are several bills currently in place to allow sports betting in Illinois, but only one is fairly complete, said Tom Swoik, executive director of the Illinois Casino Gaming Association, which represents five Illinois casinos, including Jumer’s Casino Rock Island. And he expects another one to be introduced, too.
“I suspect that there probably won’t be anything done in the spring session,” Swoik said. While adding it’s possible one could come soon, the earliest he foresees a bill is the second week of November. “Just simply there’s two weeks left in the spring session, and they haven’t had any hearings on any of these bills yet,” he said. “I think the general feeling is that they want to do something but they want to take their time and do it right.”
Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, does see a bill getting support.
“I know that there’s a strong contingent that would support it and push for it,” he said. “I don’t know how quickly that would happen.”
He agrees it may have to wait until the next session. “Things can happen fairly quickly, but with an issue like this I would expect it to garner several hearings which would obviously slow the process down a bit." Halpin said.
Still, both Swoik and Wes Ehrecke, president and CEO of the Iowa Gaming Association, believe there’s a strong chance each of their respective states will vote to legalize sports gambling.
“We are optimistic that it will,” Ehrecke said, noting a bill was introduced in the recently concluded session that had bipartisan support. He had hoped that it could be passed, contingent on the Supreme Court ruling. But without knowing exactly when the Supreme Court would rule, there wasn’t any urgency to pass a bill, he said. “So it did not happen.”
In Illinois, Swoik indicated, there is still work to be done as casinos fear that if professional sports leagues are allowed to add what they originally called “an integrity tax” that would take 1 percent off the gross amount bet. It would lessen by 20 percent what the casinos make.
“And when you take that into consideration and that there will be a state tax on the revenues, it just doesn’t make economical sense,” Swoik said. Bettors will stay with the illegal sports books, he said. For example, they could set 5-1 odds compared with 3-1 for the casinos.
“If they don’t have to pay the integrity fee, and they don’t have to pay state taxes, they can offer higher odds,” he said, which would result in greater payouts for the bettor. People would then stay with the illegal sports books and both Illinois and the casinos would not generate much money.
Illinois is already saturated with gaming including video gaming, horse race tracks and casinos to the point that admissions to casinos are down 3 million to 4 million a year, Swoik said. Sports gaming and Internet gaming are two areas that have potential to bring in new customers.
“Otherwise you are just moving gamblers from one place to another,” he said.
Still, like his counterpart in Iowa, he is optimistic that some sports gaming bill will be passed in Illinois and in effect by this time next year. “I would say the potential is very high,” he said. “If a bill is drafted and has certain standards in it and it is something to have a safe regulated, exciting sports betting product for all consumers, I think there’s a very good possibility, yes.”