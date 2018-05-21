The state of Illinois has designated two tracts in Rock Island for a federal program aimed at attracting private investment to low-income areas. However, the two areas, which are on Rock Island's northwest side, were not the ones the city preferred.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the selection of 327 sites Friday afternoon to be submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department for its approval as Qualified Opportunity Zones.
The program was created by federal tax cut legislation President Donald Trump signed into law last year. It provides for favorable tax treatment for investors who are willing to put money into areas where the poverty rate is 20 percent or more or where median family income is less than 80 percent of what it is in the surrounding area.
Supporters say they hope the new venture will help parts of the country left behind by the economic recovery.
The City of Rock Island submitted six census tracts. But when the state announced its list on Friday, none were included. There were two tracts, though, the city had not submitted.
Those areas, which are adjacent to one another, are bounded roughly by 10th Avenue, 18th Avenue, Mill Street and 22nd Street. The area is largely residential and commercial, but it does include some industrial parcels, too, including the old Norcross plant, at 1136 2nd St. The plant, which at the time was owned by Honeywell International, Inc., closed in 2011.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Monday he is puzzled none of the city-suggested sites were selected, even though there were potential projects for each of them.
"We're scratching our heads, too," he said.
One of the census tracts the city submitted included the downtown. Another encompassed the old Watch Tower Plaza on 11th Street, which has long been an economic development priority of the city.
Despite the surprise, Thoms said he's grateful two Rock Island sites were chosen. "We can find some opportunities there," he said.
Jacquelyn Reineke, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, said in an email Monday the selection process included a three-phase approach, which was used to identify an area's need, its potential and to adequately represent the entire state. She also said, "all local suggestions and recommendations were reviewed and used to inform the need-based criteria, statewide distribution and final tract selections."
The department said about 1,300 census tracts in the state were eligible for the program, but it could only submit 25 percent of those to the Treasury Department. The state said its criteria included poverty and unemployment rates for an area, along with its violent crime rate and the total number of children living in poverty in the tract.
The zones the state announced Friday cover 88 counties. There also were sites chosen in Henry and Whiteside counties.
The Economic Growth Corporation, which is based in Rock Island, also made suggestions on sites, but not the ones the state selected, according to Rock Island city officials. It wasn't clear Monday which tracts it submitted.
The Treasury Department will now review the sites.
Last week, the department approved all 62 sites submitted by the state of Iowa, according to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. Two are in Davenport and another two are in Clinton. The designations last for 10 years.
The program allows investors to defer federal taxes on prior capital gains as long as they invest in what is called a Qualified Opportunity Fund, a vehicle for putting money into distressed areas.
If an investor holds the fund for all 10 years, there are other benefits, too. The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which advises Congress, estimated the federal government would spend $1.6 billion over 10 years on the program.