The Iowa National Guard will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, for the new Davenport Readiness Center, 5300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Iowa National Guard senior leaders and representatives from federal, state and local governments will participate.
The public is welcome.
The one-story, 86,000-square-foot building will be located on a 37-acre site. It will feature an assembly hall, offices, classrooms, physical fitness space, a kitchen and vehicle maintenance training bays. The space is also designed for community use and can be used to provide shelter during natural disasters.
Construction of the $23 million project will begin right after the groundbreaking, with completion anticipated in spring 2019. The design-build project will be executed by OPUS Group of Minnetonka, Minnesota.
The readiness center will be home to Company B, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, with the potential for more Iowa National Guard units to be stationed there.