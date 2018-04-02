A free presentation about "Iowa's Bizarre Past" will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, at the Eldridge Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge.
Chad Lewis will discuss strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, peculiar people, medical anomalies, oddities, psychic phenomena and UFOs.
For more than 20 years, Lewis has researched the strange and unusual. He has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "A Haunting," "William Shatner's Weird or What" and ABC's "Scariest Places on Earth," and has been a frequent contributor to "Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio."
Lewis, who earned a master's degree in psychology, has written more than 20 books.
For more information, visit www.chadlewisresearch.com