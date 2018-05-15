The small Cedar County, Iowa, town of Clarence — like many small communities — has to work to survive.
But recent indications are that this effort is paying off.
In August, Clarence was designated as a Main Street Iowa community — the smallest in the state at 974 residents — with a mission of energizing the town.
And in April, the town received a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to make improvements to the Clarence Motor Co., a long-vacant building that takes up about one-third of a block in the downtown. The grant will pay for facade restoration, two storefront improvements and office space. The total cost is estimated at $430,174.
The grant was awarded to the city, but the co-recipients are the building's owners, Marcia Syring and Jamie Wilhau who, in 2010, helped open the Mill Creek Cafe, Tami Finley, executive director of Clarence Main Street, said.
At the time, Clarence had no restaurant and Mill Creek, named after a stream where the area's pioneers settled in the 1850s, offered not only food, but a gathering place, a place to socialize.
A goal for the motor company building is to open a reception hall in the back, Finley said.
As a sign that Clarence is headed on an upward path, today Clarence has two other restaurants: Victory Lane Bar & Grill and L.T.'s Onion Grove. The latter is a reference to the name of the town "back in the day when there were onion fields all around," said Finley, who once served as youth services manager at the Bettendorf Public Library.
Also playing off that agricultural history is Onion Grove Mercantile, a store that sells hand-made signs and locally made items such as dish cloths, lotions, horseshoe art and T-Shirts specific to Clarence, "showcasing the talents of local people," Finley said.
Other relatively new businesses include Rev Wrap & Apparel, with race car custom T-shirts and hats; Stay Golden, a sunless tanning boutique; Odds & Ends resale shop, and Hound Dog Rock Shop that has turned into an "amazing attraction for a lot of people," Finley said.
Also new is Sundstop, similar to Casey's in that it offers gasoline, fast food and convenience store items. It is locally owned and offers spots for semi-truck parking.
Built on the historic Lincoln Highway/U.S. 30, about 3,000 cars pass through Clarence daily.
In addition to the businesses listed above, the town has a tidy residential area, a middle school/high school, a post office, a new library opened in 2016 and businesses ranging from the River Valley Cooperative and Land O'Lakes to Casey's, a bank, a UnityPoint medical clinic and auto repair and sales.