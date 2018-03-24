Thousands of Democratic activists in Iowa battled snow-packed roads to get to their county conventions Saturday, the second time in a little more than two months that a major party event was socked by a storm.
The party's February precinct caucuses also were beset by blizzard conditions, but enough people turned out Saturday in Scott County that 146 delegates out of an eligible 180 slots were seated at Central High School in Davenport.
Given the weather, that encouraged party leaders.
“I think people are hot-red engaged,” said state Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf.
With six Democrats in the race for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, campaigns have been scrambling to get their supporters elected to those delegate slots in the event the June 5 primary does not yield a winner with at least 35 percent of the vote.
If the 35 percent threshold isn't met, a state convention would pick the nominee.
The state party said Saturday it would take about a week to get verified results from the conventions, but a spokesperson said many counties weren’t selecting delegates by dividing into what are called “preference groups," based on whom they're supporting for governor.
Still, some campaigns were touting the number of supporters they say got elected to delegate posts Saturday, whether it was via preference groups or not.
Brian Shepherd, the campaign manager for Cathy Glasson, said that about 300 of her supporters were elected delegates across the state.
State Sen. Nate Boulton’s campaign didn't release a statewide estimate, but pointed to Polk County, which did elect delegates based on gubernatorial preference, and gave him 65 delegates, more than any other of the candidates. The campaign said also did well in southeast Iowa, sweeping some of them.
Fred Hubbell’s campaign did not release delegate estimates, but called Saturday “another overwhelming success for our campaign.”
Overall, 1,000 delegates will go to district and state conventions. (Fifty-seven will come from Scott County.)
Scott County Democrats did not divide into preference groups to elect delegates. A motion to do so was defeated when only 19 people supported the move. A total of 22 votes, or 15 percent of the county delegates, was required to divide into groups.
Thede said she believes a lot of activists have not committed to a candidate for governor yet, or didn’t want to say so publicly, so there wasn’t support to break into groups.
Two gubernatorial hopefuls spoke to delegates in Scott County.
Boulton and John Norris both criticized the Republican-controlled legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds for privatizing management of the state’s Medicaid system, education funding levels, curtailing public union bargaining rights and a host of other issues.
“Greed has a grip on this governor and this legislature, and you can see it in their policies,” said Norris, a longtime aide to former Gov. Tom Vilsack.
Boulton told delegates it is time to chart a new path in the state by offering fresh ideas, such as helping private sector workers save for retirement by requiring businesses that don’t offer retirement plans to allow employees to automatically invest some of their paychecks into an IRA. The savings plan would be overseen by the state.
“We need a new generation of leadership, stepping forward to deliver on the promise of Iowa’s future,” Boulton said.
After the county conventions, district conventions will be held on April 28. The 2nd District convention, which includes Scott County, will be in Fairfield.
The state convention will be June 16 in Des Moines.