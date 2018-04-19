DES MOINES — Democratic state Sen. Nate Boulton has won the backing of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO in his race for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Boulton, a freshman senator from Des Moines, reminded more than 100 union members chanting “run with Nate” in the Capitol rotunda Thursday afternoon that he has a record of “fighting for you and with you” as a lawmaker and as a labor attorney.
“We stood up and fought them then,” he said of the unsuccessful battles last year against changes in Iowa’s public employee collective bargaining law and workers’ compensation program. “We stood up to them. We fought them every step of the way.
“Today we stand united for something,” said Boulton, 37.
The endorsement of Boulton represents working Iowans saying they are “tired of the same old ideas that have led our state to the brink of financial disaster, led us to the underfunding of schools and disregard for our children’s education, led us to low wages and poor opportunities,” said Ken Sagar, president of the labor federation, which represents nearly a quarter million public and private sector workers and their families.
“We need a new leader who will stand up for working Iowans, our children, our seniors and the values that Iowans believe in,” Sagar said in a statement. “Nate has the energy and the positive vision forward that our state needs, and we support him 100 percent.”
Noting that he grew up in a union household, Boulton called on union members to join him in the fight “to expand workplace rights and safety so every Iowan is valued and respected on the job.”
Today in Iowa, he said, “the working class is the forgotten class.”
The choice in 2018 is “a future of opportunity or a future of economic quicksand, of being low-skilled, low-wage,” Boulton said.
“This is our moment, and this movement has to lead Iowa in this moment because our backs are against the wall,” Boulton said.
Boulton is in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination with former Iowa Democratic Party Chairwoman Andy McGuire, former USDA official John Norris, retired businessman Fred Hubbell, SEIU labor union leader Cathy Glasson and Iowa State University diversity officer Ross Wilburn.