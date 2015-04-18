Honeymoon periods are not easy to come by. They're too expensive.
The Rock Island-based Jumer's Casino & Hotel has been enjoying a honeymoon period for about seven years now. When it opened in 2008, Jumer's became the new game in town, and gamblers are drawn to sparkle. That's one reason casino operators are always switching out slot machines — to keep the gaming fresh and the gamblers interested.
Video gaming in Illinois taverns and restaurants has put the hurt on Jumer's, but the two Iowa-side casinos have still struggled to compete. Rhythm City and Isle of Capri casinos have been operating out of riverboats since the dawn of Quad-City gambling 24 years ago. Onboard blackjack is sooo 1991.
The fact the Davenport and Bettendorf operations are moving onto land — quite possibly simultaneously — could be a big deal for the Quad-Cities.
Isle officials last week announced plans to plop a land-based casino between their two hotel towers east of the Interstate 74 bridge. The $60 million investment will include a 35,000-square-foot gaming floor. Isle already had the poker-and-pillow market tied up with its 514 hotel rooms.
And, of course, ground is being moved in Davenport for the new Rhythm City Casino, which will have an events center and 143 hotel rooms. The owner, Scott County Casino LLC, has been predicting since last fall that a grand opening of the $110 million project should happen in spring 2016.
Now Isle officials are likely to break ground in Bettendorf next month. City planner Bill Connors said Friday that permitting for the site and for construction is going to be done in phases, so the site work can get started almost immediately. It will take a year to a little over a year to build, depending on weather.
In other words, we could see a tandem grand opening.
The very thought of such a thing brought Quad-City Convention & Visitors Bureau leader Joe Taylor to mind. He's been preaching "destination marketing" for as long as I can remember. In fact, the first time I recall hearing the expression was during the arrival of the casino riverboats. Local leaders had visions of us becoming more of a cooperative mini-Las Vegas than a competitive gaming market.
I figured Taylor would have a plan for a dual launch, something to draw at least regional attention to the fact our little Iowa Quad-Cities soon will unveil nearly $200 million in new gaming attractions. Of course, he was all over it.
"You also have to remember: April 1, 2016, is the 25th anniversary of Quad-City gambling," he said. "I hope to tie in that amazing anniversary with our two brand new land-based casinos."
Honeymoons really were meant for two.
