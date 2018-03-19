On the eve of the Illinois primary election, Democratic candidate for governor Chris Kennedy told a group of Quad-City supporters Monday that a strong education system is key to growing the state's economy.
"I know what it takes to get companies to move here and expand once they arrive," he said during a stop at the Quad-City International Airport, where he was joined by his wife, Sheila, and running mate Ra Joy and his wife, Falona.
Kennedy, whose career included stints at Archer Daniels Midland and Merchandise Mart, now leads the real estate development company Wolf Point in Chicago. He and his wife run Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief nonprofit they founded to help underserved neighborhoods.
Flanked by supporters who were ages 9 to 90, Kennedy said companies "want young people, old people, families being held together by an economy that can support them." He spoke about making Illinois a place where young people, including his own children, will want to stay, can find work and raise families. But the state must move away from its reliance on property taxes to fund education, he said, and support it at the state level for all children to have access to a quality education.
"Now the jobs move to where the highly educated young people are. If we give the world highly educated young people, the world will give us jobs..." he said.
Kennedy also promoted creating a tax on workers who live out of state but work in Illinois, closing the Internet sales tax loophole and moving to a progressive income tax system.
Joy said voters have an important decision to make Tuesday. "They can choose progress or more of the same," he said. "They can choose changing the status quo or remaining in neutral in the state."
Urging supporters to keep campaigning and to vote Tuesday, Kennedy said the election is "about the future of our state."
Among the supporters was 90-year-old Ella May Winger, a party activist all her life, including her former days with United Auto Workers Local 865 at John Deere Harvester Works. After Kennedy's remarks, she talked about having met Rose Kennedy, Chris Kennedy's grandmother, in 1980 at a Democratic Party event at the Gold Room of what then was the Blackhawk Hotel.
Winger, who shares a birthday with the family matriarch, had a waitress slip Rose Kennedy a note on a napkin that read "All great women were born on July 22." Rose Kennedy then came over to her table.
Now a Chris Kennedy supporter, she said "I think he is so honest and straight-forward. He doesn't care who you are, where you're from or how much money you have. He's like his whole family."
His final day push began with a stop in East St. Louis and included additional stops in Peoria and Rockford, and at the Get Out The Vote Rally in Chicago.
The airport stop drew a range of Rock Island County Democrats, including party volunteers, and current and former elected leaders at the city, county and state levels. Former U.S. Rep. Phil Hare introduced the ticket saying "Hopefully when you are governor and lieutenant governor, you will visit us often."
Kennedy faces state Sen. Daniel Biss and venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker in Tuesday's primary. Gov. Bruce Rauner faces State Rep. Jeanne Ives in the Republican primary.