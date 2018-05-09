Rainfall forecast for Friday through Sunday is not expected to affect the rise of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, which is expected to crest some time Thursday night at 17.5 feet and hold there through Saturday.
What the rainfall may do, particularly the rain that is expected to fall farther north, is slow the fall of the river after it reaches its crest, meteorologist Pete Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
“There is a lot of rain forecast further north, up around Minnesota and Wisconsin, about one-half to 1 inch there,” Speck said. “That won’t affect the river coming up, but it may slow the river as it recedes.”
Showers and thunderstorms that are forecast locally Friday through Sunday are not expected affect the Mississippi’s rise either.
However, the Wapsipinicon at DeWitt, Iowa, is forecast to exceed its 11-foot flood stage Saturday and crest Sunday possibly at 11.7 feet. However, it is expected to quickly fall below flood stage Monday night.
In Davenport, city officials said that eastbound River Drive is being detoured at Division Street to 3rd Street, and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street to Division Street. Eastbound truck traffic will need to take River Drive to Division Street to Kimberly Road due to construction and closures on various streets throughout the city, including Locust Street.
Also, Credit Island is closed. The riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park is closed due to water over the road. Water is impacting LeClaire Park.The boat docks at Marquette Landing have been removed.
Modern Woodmen Park remains open with flood protection measures in place.
The River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmers Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
In Rock Island, 18th Avenue at Potter’s Lake is closed. The Sunset Marina fuel dock remains open to sell fuel. However, pump-out service is not available. Temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the docks have been installed.
In Moline, city officials have closed River Drive from 23rd Street to 55th Street. Motorists can access local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street and 55th Street. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).