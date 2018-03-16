Scott Crane, president of the United Way of the Quad-Cities Area since January 2008, has resigned effective Friday, according to a news release from the organization's board of directors.
“I’m proud of my role in leading the United Way during a time of transition to a funding model based upon community impact,” Crane said in the news release. “It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated volunteers and first-rate staff who are so committed to making the Quad-Cities a better place to live, learn, work and raise families.”
Effective immediately, Karrie Abbott, the organization’s vice president for community impact, will serve as chief operating officer as United Way begins its search for a new president.
Under the community impact model that United Way began in 2017, community priorities drove the decisions of the grant process. Agencies and programs that could demonstrate their impact on improving community metrics on education, health and poverty received funding.
Beginning in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, United Way allocated just more than $3 million in contributions made to its annual campaign to 38 agencies and programs for a three-year cycle.
But the impact model was not a popular move with some funding recipients. In total, 13 agencies and programs that received funding the year prior were not funded one month before the start of their fiscal year, resulting in tighter budgets and hurt feelings.
Crane told the Quad-City Times in October that he understood the frustration among defunded agencies that had to scramble so close to the fiscal year to fill a sudden budget gap, but the process that led to the funding changes began close to three years prior.
As part of the process, Crane said, United Way collected input from its board of directors, the agencies it serves and its corporate partners before deciding on strategies.
While Crane said United Way had always funded good programs, it was driven to create “measurable results” and make its system more effective, so the organization could be more accountable to donors.
The process produced 26 strategies to accomplish eight results in education, health and financial stability.
“When I look at the donor, I can say, 'We’re going to be making sure third grade reading proficiencies improve, and we are making progress,'” Crane said.
Crane said in the news release that he is looking forward to his next challenge, and plans to spend more time with his family, including his first-born grandchild.
Don Doucette, chair of the United Way board of directors, said that the organization will “continue to partner with donors, volunteers, and organizations to identify and invest in sustainable, long-term solutions for our community’s toughest issues. We remain committed to the community impact model.”
Crane has been with United Way in some capacity since 1990 when he served as vice president and director of planning allocations for Sioux Empire United Way in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Beginning in June 1994 he took over as executive director of United Way of Anderson County, Tennessee.
In 1999 he took over as president of United Way of Cass-Clay in Fargo, North Dakota, until he moved to the Quad-Cities.