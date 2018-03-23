Whenever economist Ryan Drollette of the Iowa State University Extension in Johnson County hears the word “tariff,” he said, “I cringe.”
So when the Trump administration announced $60 million in tariffs against Chinese imports, the issue of a trade war reared its head.
China, one of the biggest importers of American agricultural products, is now threatening retaliation, with U.S. pork products already on the list of products the country could ban.
“As an economist I cringed, and as an economist who works in agriculture, I worry about agriculture in general,” Drollette said.
“When we think about trade, generally the trade negotiations we have, such as NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), agriculture has come out the winner whereas manufacturing has come out the loser,” he said.
“When we hear about tariffs on steel and aluminum and Chinese goods, manufacturing goods will win and agriculture will lose,” Drollette said.
“You hope that all industries could be winners,” he said. “The current policy is geared toward more manufacturing and is not favorable toward agriculture.”
Taylor Ridge farmer Tom Mueller said that the U.S. is not selling a lot of corn to China, “but we are selling a lot of soybeans to China, and it’s significant.”
While soybeans are not yet in the list of products that China will use to retaliate, “that’s not to say it won’t happen,” Mueller said.
However, he said, “pork is on the list, and that hurts corn, soybean and pork producers.” Pork producers use a lot of corn and soybeans as feed.
“Ethanol also is on the list so that hurts the corn farmer,” Mueller added.
“Now these are all things that they said they may retaliate with,” Mueller said. “Nothing’s happened yet. The hope is that cooler heads may prevail.
“When tariffs or a trade war starts, agriculture is the first in line to be hurt.”
In the meantime, Mueller said the U.S. Grains Council is focusing a lot on America’s other markets, such as Indonesia, Japan and Africa, as well as other places around the world.
Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension in Muscatine, said he remembers the Soviet grain embargo during the administration of Jimmy Carter.
“It totally destroyed the market for about six weeks,” Schmitt said. “About six weeks later, prices were right back to where they had been.”
The issue is that the embargo “did not change the world supply and demand. It just meant that people changed who they bought and sold to,” he said.
“This could be one of those situations,” Schmitt said. “For instance, China would buy soybeans from Brazil and Argentina, and then people who buy soybeans from Brazil and Argentina would then buy from us.”
What everyone would like to see is a bit of clarity from the current administration.
During a roundtable discussion Friday about the tariffs that included Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and other Iowa agriculture industry representatives, Heidi Vittetoe, general manager of JW Vittetoe Pork in Washington, Iowa, said, “The current administration may very well have a clear picture of their end game, but it hasn’t been well-articulated to those of us who are the stakeholders.
“It would do a lot of good if we could understand the vision they have cohesively, not just for agriculture but all of U.S. trade,” Vittetoe said. “That ‘I don’t know’ feeling is what’s created anxiety right now.”
Drollette, who also was part of the roundtable discussion agreed with Vittetoe.
“We just have to wait and see how this all works out,” Drollette said, adding that waiting is the hard part.