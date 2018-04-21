Annual Pet Fest set for Two Rivers Church
The annual Pet Fest, a celebration of animals and the humans who love them, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 20 at Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island.
The Rock Island Animal Hospital will co-sponsor the event. A doctor and staff from the hospital will be available for questions, and can meet animals, although they will not be able to do check-ups.
Vendors of pet-related goods are invited to set up booths in the parking lot. At a photo booth, people can pose with their animals.
The Rev. Robb McCoy will lead a blessing of the animals at 3:30 p.m. with readings and a special time for prayer with each pet.
At last year's event, most of the animals were dogs, although one person brought a chicken and at least two people brought pictures of their cats.
All animals at the Pet Fest must be leashed or caged at all times. They also must be properly vaccinated, and well-socialized to other animals. As a safety measure, retractable leads are not allowed.
For more information, call 309-788-9384.
Church of Peace and Two Rivers Church Choirs to Join Voices Again
The choirs of Two Rivers United Methodist Church and the Church of Peace, both of Rock Island, will perform jointly at both churches.
Both choirs will sing together at the Church of Peace’s service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29 and Sunday, May 6 at Two River’s 9:30 a.m. service.
Third Missionary Baptist Church holds spring revival
The Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport, will hold its annual spring revival Monday,-Wednesday, May 7-9, at 6 p.m. nightly.
The Rev. Greg Oliver Sr., pastor of True Vine Baptist Church in Monroe, Louisiana will be the guest evangelist. The theme, "Doing Ministry in the 21st Century, with an Emphasis on Worship, Fellowship and Discipleship," was inspired by Acts 2:41-47.
St. Alban's holds trivia night
St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, will hold a trivia night Saturday, June 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person for teams of up to eight players. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Baked goods will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support church outreach programs.