Of all the warehouse-to-apartment conversions undertaken in Davenport in the past 15 years, the Gordon Van-Tine Commons boasts a first: a roof-top swimming pool.
Five months into construction, the pool and 113 apartments that will be created in two former Gordon-Van Tine Co. buildings are taking shape, with completion of the first units expected by Jan. 1.
The $32 million historic renovation just east of the downtown core is an undertaking of Y&J Properties, a partnership of Manoj and Manisha Baheti, Levi Ritche, Tom Piehl and Joe Erenberger.
The pool on the fifth floor of the bigger of the two buildings is expected to be a definite draw, surrounded by a deck offering panoramic views, including the Mississippi River, Arsenal Island and Davenport.
"You see things a little differently when you're up this high," Piehl said during a recent tour.
While some developers might hesitate to put the weight of a pool at the top of a building, Erenberger said that the original structure had a water tower for its own needs, and that its steel and concrete framework was designed to hold heavy weight.
When the renovation was first announced, Erenberger had hoped that it would be finished by the summer 2017, but various delays, including securing of financing, delayed the construction launch until October.
Everything is full speed ahead now, though, with about 100 construction workers busy in the buildings that were the headquarters, manufacturing site and warehouse of Gordon Van-Tine, a maker of ready-cut, kit homes that were sold through mail-order catalogs from about 1916 through the mid-1940s.
The four-story building most recently known as Harbor View was mainly offices, where wood floors, wainscoting and staircases will be retained as much as possible. The fourth and third floors of this building already have framework for the apartment walls and soon will be ready for drywall. There will be 19 units in this building, with commercial space on the ground floor.
The five-story structure behind the former Harbor View was manufacturing/warehouse space. This is where the pool has been cut into the roof and where the apartment floors will be polished concrete and some the walls will be exposed brick.
Piehl pointed out that the concrete floors resemble terrazzo in that they contain multi-colored rocks that were mixed in the sand that was scooped out of the Mississippi River for their construction. "I was really impressed," he said about finding them.
These floors will be polished and promoted as a unique feature.
In addition, developers have cut atrium openings that extend the length of the roof and are repeated on each floor down to the first level so that light penetrates the building from top to bottom.
The project also will offer a dog park and about a dozen guest suites that will be available for tenants to rent for visitors or family members.
The project is being financed with historic tax credits, federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a private bank loan.
Gordon-Van Tine was liquidated in 1946, and the buildings had various uses since then.
Other Y&J Development projects have included the Andresen, Peterson Paper and Halligan Coffee & Tea buildings, all residential housing.