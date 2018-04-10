State grants of $100,000 each have been awarded to the cities of Maquoketa and Bellevue in Jackson County and Clarence in Cedar County to help with the redevelopment of downtown buildings.
The grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority are called Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants and are aimed at revitalizing communities. A total of $1.8 million was awarded across the state to 18 communities.
Maquoketa: In Maquoketa, the grant will be used for the vacant old Trophy building at 110 S. Main St., located in the heart of the downtown business district, Dave Heiar, director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said.
The building is owned by the Maquoketa Betterment Corp., which hopes to bring the nearly 5,000 square-foot-commercial space back into productive use, and renovate the two upper-story apartments, Heiar said.
The Maquoketa City Council has committed to $100,000 in tax increment financing to match the state’s $100,000, and there is a $100,000 commitment by the nonprofit Timber City Development Corp., he said.
Estimates are that it would cost $300,000 to "white box" the building; that is, install a new roof and replace the back that is deteriorating, Heiar said. An estimated $250,000 more would be needed to do the build-out, he said.
The betterment corporation has received interest from a potential business owner, and would help that person pursue brownfield tax credits to help pay for the work, he said. Brownfield credits go to industrial or commercial sites that are abandoned, idled or underutilized where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by real or perceived environmental contamination.
Bellevue: In Bellevue, the grant will be used for the currently vacant old button factory at 305 S. Riverview St., an iconic limestone building on the riverfront owned by Water Street Partners LP.
Ideas for the building include using a portion of the street-level floor as a welcome center with public restrooms, capitalizing on the town's tourist trade, Heiar said.
Other uses would include retail space and co-working space for entrepreneurs. The high school currently offers a program called Bellevue Big in which seniors partner with projects in the community, and that program could be moved out of the school into the old factory, Heiar said.
Water Street Partners LP is owned in part by Mark Ernst, the one-time CEO of H&R Block Inc. He began reinvesting in Bellevue about 10 years ago, buying and launching the fix-up of several properties on Riverview, the street that faces the Mississippi, one of two main streets in Bellevue.
Ernst, his brother Allen, and other investors own buildings that house an art gallery of the Bellevue Arts Council, the River Ridge Brewery, a pet grooming business and apartments, Heiar said.
The Bellevue City Council has committed a 15 year tax increment financing rebate, estimated at over $100,000, to match the state’s $100,000 grant, but it will take an estimated $1.6 million or more to restore the building, Heiar said.
The alliance and the East Central Intergovernmental Association helped the cities apply for the grants.
Clarence: In Clarence, the grant will be used on the Clarence Motor Co. building at 509 Lombard St. for facade restoration, two storefront improvements and to create office space. The total cost of the project is estimated at $430,174.