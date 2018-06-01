Union officials on Arsenal Island are objecting to a trio of Trump administration executive orders issued last week, saying the actions are an attack on them and the workers they represent.
The orders, which were issued last Friday, would limit union activities, as well as take other steps administration officials say would increase efficiencies, save money and make it easier to dismiss substandard workers.
The orders limit the amount of official time that government workers could spend on union business; reduce the time for under-performing employees to improve before they can be fired, and require a renegotiation of collective bargaining agreements.
The action also would put in place a study group charged with removing what the administration calls wasteful provisions from collective bargaining agreements.
Unions say the order's details would essentially keep them from representing workers who have grievances, force them out of their government offices and hamstring their ability to work with management on workplace issues at their agencies.
"It's a direct attack on unions," said Steve Beck, a Rock Island Arsenal worker who is legislative coordinator for the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 15. "It's a page right out of the same playbook that happened in Wisconsin."
Wisconsin stripped public workers of most of their bargaining rights in 2011, a step Iowa's Republican-controlled state government also took last year.
The Trump administration says its orders are aimed at accountability and efficiency. "These Executive Orders are about protecting taxpayers’ dollars, including those of our dedicated federal employees, and putting those resources to use in the most efficient and effective way possible,” Jeff T.H. Pon, director of the Office of Personnel Management, said in a statement last week.
The American Federation of Government Employees filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the order restricting the use of official time for union activities.
Several hundred Arsenal employees belong to labor unions. The American Federation of Government Employees, Local 15, has 500 members and represents 2,000 workers, Beck said.
Workers at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center also belong to a union, with many blue collar employees belonging to AFGE, Local 2119. Officials there could not be reached for comment Friday.
What impact the orders might have on management practices on the Arsenal was not clear Friday.
Officials at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center and the Army Sustainment Command, two of the largest tenants on the island, either declined comment or referred a reporter to the Office of Personnel Management.
The order limiting the amount of official time on union activities would not only have a significant impact on the union, Beck said, but on the working relationship between management and employee groups. Beck said union officials often help to improve the workplace and relations by giving input on issues.
He cited as an example a parking policy last year that protected employees with disabilities. "We always have disputes with management, but we mutually work together on a lot of things, too," he said.
But Trump administration officials say taxpayer costs for union activities is rising. It said that, in 2016, $177 million was spent on employees conducting union business.
The official time order would cap the amount of a worker's time spent on union business at 25 percent. Currently, it varies. Beck said his amount of time spent is less than it is for other union officials in agencies with a larger number of workers.
An administration order also would cut to 30 days the amount of time an employee would be given to improve performance. Currently, that timeline can be between two to six months.
Administration officials, citing employee surveys, say it's too hard to dismiss problem workers. But critics of the order say it short-circuits an employee's right to due process.