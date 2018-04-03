Gone are the draft horses pulling fire engines. But the highly polished brass fire pole remains in use at the Rock Island Arsenal's Fire Department.
The station will host its 100th anniversary beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. The public is invited to attend by showing their identification at the gate.
The department began as a volunteer unit staffed by Arsenal employees responding to emergency calls. It became a paid department on April 8, 1918, according to Capt. Darin Keith.
Keith and Assistant Fire Chief Doug Smutzer co-hosted an event preview Tuesday that included a tour of the station and a historic overview of the department.
When it was created, the paid department consisted of a fire chief, a fire marshal and two firefighters, according to a centennial history shared by Smutzer. By the end of 1918, a total of 26 firefighters divided into two platoons worked at the station, he said.
The department now employs 35 people, with a 10-person minimum staffing level.
Other department highlights included forming the area's first ambulance service in the early 1950s, which became the second Quad-City paramedic-based ambulance service in 1990.
The department also became one of the first established HazMat teams in the Illinois Quad-Cities, dating back to 1989. It moved to its current building in September 2008 and kept its fire pole for firefighters to continue to use -- as a trio of them demonstrated Tuesday.
To date, the department has only had one line-of-duty death. Firefighter Leo Kelly died June 20, 1941, in a warehouse fire. His son, Jack Kelly, later served the department from 1970 to 1991; he retired as an assistant fire chief.
Retirees plan to attend Friday's ceremony, including its oldest member, Hugh Epperson, 93, who retired in 1978.
"Honoring our retirees is the neatest part of this," Smutzer said.
Educating the community of the department's history is another key part, he said.
"It is so rich in its history. I don't think many people know that," he said,
A special historical display and walls lined with classic old photos will share some of the department's history, Smutzer said,
"And the Arsenal museum has a tremendous amount of information," he said.
Smutzer has been with the department for more than 27 years. Keith has been in his position and has served as training officer since 2009.
A 2011 Pierce aerial tower unit remains the department's largest and most expensive piece of equipment. It also operates three marine units and prides itself for its rapid response to river rescues.