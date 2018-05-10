The third annual Martin Samuel Eason Art Scholarship Award will be given during the Bettendorf High School Senior Awards Assembly at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.
Eason, a 2006 graduate of Bettendorf High School, was 23 when he was struck and killed by a car in September 2012.
His mother, Robin Martin, of Los Angeles, who will attend the ceremony, is “trying to turn our devastation into something positive by giving back to students like him who have a real passion for art.” Her son continued his passion for art at Scott Community College, she said.
Her goal, she said, is to make the scholarship “the biggest scholarship at Bettendorf High School.”
Eason began to sketch when he was in first grade and advanced to painting, water colors and scratch board sketching by the time he reached middle school.
When her son died, Martin asked herself “How can I turn this tragedy into something good?” The scholarship, she says, “makes me feel proud. It makes me feel humble.”
For more information or to support the scholarship, visit https://easontosha.wixsite.com/mseartscholarship