Applause erupted Wednesday afternoon as Moline artist John Ketner pulled a black drape, unveiling a bronze replica of the Civil War soldier statue that had long stood on the grounds of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
The original infantryman, carved in marble and dedicated in April of 1869, was removed from its pedestal in October 2014 after someone noticed that it had shifted in place and was in danger of crashing to the ground.
The statue's shoes were actually extending off the edge of the base, and it wasn't facing in the same direction as it had in 1869, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said at the new statue's unveiling ceremony in the Rock Island County Justice Center.
Because the sheriff's office is in charge of county buildings and grounds, Bustos had appointed Capt. Ron Erickson to spearhead a restoration project.
After much research and fundraising, Ketner was selected to create a statue replica. Over the fall of 2017, he sculpted a clay model that was taken in January to a foundry in Loveland, Colorado, for casting and brought to Rock Island earlier this month.
Although replicating the statue is the biggest part of the Rock Island County Civil War Soldiers' Monument restoration project, there is more work and fundraising left to do, Bustos said.
"We've got our sleeves rolled up."
An engineering firm will be hired to assess the durability of the large marble pedestal that holds the statue and onto which are carved the names of the 354 or so men from the county who died in the war.
Officials know the pedestal is cracked, but don't know exactly how deep the cracks go. If they are mostly superficial, they can be repaired. If they are deeper, the pedestal might have to be reinforced with steel, Erickson said.
Second, soldier names will be replicated on bronze plaques, as many of those carved in the existing marble have eroded beyond recognition, he said.
Third, a rusting copy of the Gettysburg Address on a nearby concrete base will be sandblasted and powder-coated and then everything — statue and plaques — will be installed.
In doing the work, the 25- to 35-foot pedestal might be shortened so that people can more easily see the new statue, Erickson said.
A rededication ceremony is scheduled for April 9, 2019.
Getting to this point
Erickson said Wednesday that he "didn't have a whole lot of knowledge" about art, restoration or the Civil War when he was put in charge of the project, so he teamed up with the Civil War Roundtable, a study group, and the Rock Island County Historical Society, for help.
In addition to providing expertise, the groups helped with fundraising and together collected $48,000. Of that, $36,000 was spent on the statue, with $12,000 in reserve.
A total of $35,000 to $36,000 will be needed for the work ahead, so an additional $24,000 will need to be raised, Bustos said.
Money donated so far has come from a variety of sources including the Moline Foundation, the Village of Carbon Cliff, the Rock Island Foundation, outright gifts, two gun raffles and a car wash.
The statue is being replaced rather than restored because Erickson determined through research early on that replacement would be preferable.
Restoration would look "tacked on," it would mask the work of the artist, and it would not wear any better than the original, because marble is not durable outdoors.
The original statue, now in storage, likely will be displayed somewhere indoors, such as the courthouse or the Rock Island County Historical Society building, Erickson said.