As Pride Week approaches, Quad-Citians share what pride means to them
Pride may be a celebration, but it’s not just about a party or a list of things to do. It means a little something different to everyone.
For some, it’s a celebration of love stories and first dates and favorite songs to sing in the shower. For others, it means feeling free enough to be honest about themselves in the newspaper. But a common belief among those interviewed is that celebrating pride means not letting hate win. It means that when you put a “Love Wins,” bumper sticker on your car, you should try to live that message. It means making room at the table for everyone. It means accepting people's differences.
In honor of the inaugural Quad-City Unity Pride Week launching Friday and culminating June 9 with the first-ever Quad-Cities Pride Parade, eight Quad-Citians in the LGBTQ community shared slices of their journeys and what pride means to them.
Benjamin Ward: 'A lot of people have just never asked.'
Regulars at Redband Coffee Company in downtown Davenport will likely recognize this face. After the coffee shop had closed for the day, over beers at Armored Gardens, Benjamin shared the highs and lows of his shift and shared his perspective on what he thinks it means to be proud. The 34-year-old Quad-City native has never really talked openly about being gay, except with his family members and close friends. When he does open up about it, here’s what he says:
“I grew up in a very conservative Christian household, so I never was a really loud and proud kind of person. For me, I consider Pride just being comfortable in your own skin, loving who you are and treating people that same way. It’s saying, ‘I accept myself and I love myself this way,’ and I accept you however you are. This is going to sound really weird coming from a homosexual, who struggled so hard for so long to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m a homosexual;’ but, for me, it’s not necessarily bad to be quiet and be gay. It’s not bad to not be the advocate that’s marching down the parade. There are a lot of people out there who are just quietly themselves. Not everybody has to be a crusader. For a long time, I didn’t think there was anyone else out there who was like me, who was quietly conceited with their sexuality and kind of hiding it in certain parts of their lives. I grew up and I learned there were other people like me. They were just quiet about it, too. That’s how it has always been with me. I have a job, I have a family, I have interests, I have all of these things that come before my sexuality. I don’t have a problem talking about it at all. I feel like a lot of people have just never asked.”
Tee LeShoure: 'I decided to live'
Tee is used to speaking in front of people. The 42-year-old Rock Island woman serves as the president of QC Pride and, several years ago, founded an organization called Alphas, which stands for African American Lesbians Having A Say. But, sitting at a table inside Cool Beanz Coffee Shop, Tee says she was nervous about this conversation so she prepared some notes in advance. She opens up a notebook and tells her story, which starts with her growing up in an a home in which being gay was “taboo.”
“I wanted to respect my family’s expectations of me, but I also wanted to be myself. I went about my life trying to conform to those norms that I had in my home, that you grow up, you marry a guy, you have children and you go to church and you go to work and that’s life. That didn’t seem like life to me. But, I knew that’s what my family wanted. So, I married a guy friend. And although, I would say that’s a choice I regret, I got two really kids from that experience. If I regret everything else, I don’t regret them. I did all of that. And, then I just decided to live. I just decided to be true to myself.”
Tee pauses and says she’s going to talk about Thanksgiving Day in 2004. That’s the day she told her family members that she was gay.
“My family was all together, so I’m like why not? Let’s go for it, Tee. Everybody was at the dinner table and I’m sittin' there and I’m like, ‘When’s the right time, when’s the right time, when’s the right time?’ And there was really no right time, so I just came out and said, ‘I’m gay,’ and everybody at the table just kind of kept eating and was like, ‘Yeah, we already knew that.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, why didn’t you tell me?’ My mother was heavily impacted by it. She almost felt like there was a religious curse on her and I felt like I was letting her down. And I didn’t want to do that. But, I wanted to be my original self. It took a lot of work and dedication to our relationship to still have that bond that we had before. I didn't want to see her broken. And that broke her. So, I don’t know, family gatherings were a little weird after that. I think they expected me to behave a different way. But, once they realized that who I loved didn’t change who I was, it didn’t change my characteristics, it didn’t change the love we had for each other, we were great. We’re still great. We’re like tighter than ever before. And that’s pride. That’s what pride means to me. That’s why I get out and celebrate, because I can celebrate who I truly am now."
Brendan Iglehart: 'Feeling free to live honestly'
Brendan moved back to the Quad-Cities a few months ago to launch his company, called altSTATES Travel, in which he offers a variety of personalized tours around his hometown as well as other areas in the Midwest. The 27-year-old does most of his work at CoworkQC, a coworking space in downtown Davenport. He points out, as others interviewed for this story did, that he considers the fact that he’s talking about this a “big deal” and a sign of progress.
“When you texted me, my initial thought was, ‘I don’t know. Is this a good idea or not?’ It’s sad that that’s still something you have to think about. I don’t know, I think it takes some courage to be talking with a reporter and having your face in the paper as a gay person. If we were in this situation some time ago, I would have said no.”
And, then, Brendan told said he defines pride as this: “Feeling free to live honestly and truthfully to not only yourself, but to the world around you as well.”
“For me, personally, every time you meet someone new you have this coming out experience in a way just because the default in society is still that, you know, I’m a straight male. Even when people will be like, ‘Oh do you have a girlfriend?’ (I have a choice in how I) respond to that question. I don’t take offense to that sort of thing. I’m just sort of like, ‘Oh, actually, I’m gay.’ And generally people are like, ‘OK, cool,’ and then you go on with your life. For me, that’s kind of cool to see because I think like most people in (the LGBTQ) community, I don’t seek special treatment. I just want to be who I am and not worry about my safety or being discriminated against.”
Tamra Bayless: 'All the battles we have won'
Tamra is a 55-year-old social worker who grew up in Geneseo and lives in Bettendorf with her wife. When Pride Month comes around, Bayless, who describes herself as a lesbian feminist, says celebrations are about “overcoming fear" and "letting people know they’re not alone.”
Bayless said she could talk about on this topic for hours. Here’s something interesting, though, that she wanted to point out: “My partner and I have been together for 29 years, but we weren’t able to be legally married until four years ago. We probably could have a little bit before that, but we made that choice when hit our 25th anniversary. We decided rather than having a wedding anniversary, we would have our wedding.”
Bayless also said that getting married wasn’t exactly a no-brainer decision.
“That was a very important milestone for us and something we debated quite a bit. We thought, ‘Now that we have the option to get married, are we doing it just so other people will accept us so we’re seen as a valid couple rather than just people who have lived together a long time in a committed relationship?’ We just saw it as a celebration of our relationship. It’s something that in our early years, we would never have thought was possible. So, you kind of learn to not want it and to constantly say to people, ‘It’s just as good as being married. We just can’t get married.’ With all the battles that have been won, we thought it was time to embrace that.”
Sarah Stevens: 'We're just like everybody else'
Sarah is a wife, mother of three and the executive director for Lead(h)er, a mentorship program for women in the Quad-Cities. Sarah, who is 40, shares how her understanding of Pride has changed when she came out — “very late, by most standards” — at the age of 33.
“I remember places in my life looking at demonstrations of Pride, parades or street fests, and I've lived in the mentality of, ‘Well, why isn’t there a straight pride?’ You know, that’s the world I was coming from at the time. That’s been an evolution for me, obviously. I think until you are part of a group that is marginalized, it’s difficult to understand why things matter. So, my historical understanding of Pride and where we’ve come from is limited and privileged, in some ways, because I didn’t live in places that consciously left me out. When I was able to get married to my wife, I was able to get married to my wife. I’ve actually tried to be really mindful of the fact that the privilege I now enjoy is a result of the sacrifice of the people who came before me. With that being said, while we’ve come a long way, we have a long way to go. For me, Pride has now become an opportunity to tell our story so that it can be culturally normalized like it really is anyway. Our lives are very normal. We go to work and make coffee for each other and take care of children. I think that matters. It matters to me. It matters period. It’s weird, because Pride is this big deal except that it’s not. It’s really intended just to tell the story that we’re just like everybody else.”
Rich Hendricks: 'No hate'
You can’t enter the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities without seeing the words, “No Hate.” The message appears in white letters in the middle of a red heart on the front door of the church off of Locust Street in Davenport. This is the tone that Rev. Rich Hendricks, who is 59, wants to set for the church he has pastored since 2004. Personally, Hendricks, who is known simply as “Pastor Rich” to many and who is a member of the QC Pride board, says, “Pride means a lot to me.”
“I grew up not knowing that I had a choice. I bought into all of society’s norms and stereotypes and, you know, I was married to a woman for many years and didn’t come out until I was 40. So, to be able to really claim that and celebrate all of who I am is a very special thing. Of course, I’m a pastor, so I come at it from a theological perspective that says God made us all and loves us all. And God obviously loves diversity. Look at what he created. For us to be able to claim who we are and celebrate that is a necessary part of that life. We need that. Everybody needs some affirmation. Jesus didn’t condemn people. We’re admonished not to judge. We’re just supposed to love people. So, we need to do a better job at doing that. I’m proud of every moment when someone, no matter who they are, is able to stand up and be proud of who God created them to be. When we understand that diversity is a strength, then we can begin to celebrate the unity part.”
Michelle Royal: 'Making a difference'
Friends tell Michelle Royal that she’s a happier person now. They tell her that she smiles more and that she’s more caring and generous. And Michelle? When she looks in the mirror now, she thinks, “I look awesome.” The Clinton native began transitioning in 2014 and, on March 31, 2015, which is recognized as National Transgender Day of Visibility, she talked publicly, via Facebook, for the first time about identifying as a transgender female. In that Facebook post, she wrote that she was beginning “phase two” of her life. Sitting behind the counter of Hickey Brothers Cigar Store, the business in downtown Rock Island she has owned for over 20 years, Michelle, who is vice-president of the QC Pride nonprofit, says this phase of her life is, in part, dedicated to being a resource for others in the LGBTQ community.
“I’ve known since I was a kid. I just didn’t have the words for it. I knew that my body didn’t match up with what I felt on the inside. You know, I didn’t have the Internet to look anything up. Clinton, in my earlier days, was tough. If you’re anything other than a straight human, you’re going to get picked on. Later in my life, there was this tipping point. I would go to funerals and hear eulogies and get this sinking feeling in my gut like, ‘I’m going to die one day and no one’s going to know who I really was.’ I decided it was time to let Michelle live. Once I made that move forward, there was no looking back. When I made the decision to be who I am, I told my family and my close friends. And I told myself that I was going to make a difference as Michelle. By creating this and putting on these Pride events, I kind of feel like I am going to do that.
Kathryn Langford: 'I don't see it as a big thing'
It’s just before 10 a.m. on a recent morning and Kathryn Langorf is hard at work at Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire, where she is a distiller. The 39-year-old native of Arizona, who has lived in the Quad-Cities for nearly a decade, barely has time to stop for a photo-opp, while she fills bottles of honey whiskey. She would much rather talk about her work or her friends than being gay. But, when asked pointedly about it, here’s what she says:
“I don’t see that as something that defines me. I am who I am. I don’t necessarily see myself any different than anyone else, so I don’t think, being gay, I have to have a story. When people are like ‘What’s your coming out story?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t really have one. I was just always me. Talking to my family was not easy. They weren’t happy about it. But they figured out I could be in their life or not. I don’t see it as a big thing. I’m just me. There are lot of things that brought me to where I am today and my comfortableness with myself, but there was never a defining moment. If you were to ask my best friends what they think when they think of me, it wouldn’t be that I’m gay. They would say a lot of other things about me, I think. It’s important for people to realize that we are part of this community, just like all of the people that make up the Quad-Cities. You don’t have to be gay to come (to Pride.) Just come, have fun, hang out, support us. I think that support from other types of communities is important.”