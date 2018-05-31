As Pride Week approaches, Quad-Citians share what pride means to them

IF YOU GO

The planned celebration of the area's LGBTQ community, which coincides with LGBTQ Pride events around the nation during the month of June, is bigger than ever before, with events ranging from a pub crawl to film screenings and a two-day street festival.

The events are presented by QC Pride, a nonprofit that was founded in 2008 and revived in 2017.

“It's exciting that we are having this awesome comeback," Rich Hendricks, a Davenport pastor and member of QC Pride who will serve a parade grand marshal, said. "This is needed now more than ever."

As Tee LeShoure, who is president of QC Pride, says, "It's a celebration of ourselves."

“We have so have many people in the Quad-Cities who come from different backgrounds, races and walks of life," she said. "So, I feel like, why not celebrate that? I celebrate that by embracing and appreciating the differences of people that I do not understand.”

For more info about Quad-City Unity Pride Week, visit facebook.com/QCUnityPride or qcunitypride.org. Read on for the schedule of events.

Saturday and Sunday:

Street Fest is set for 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday in the Village of East Davenport. Festivities include live music, food vendors, high-heel races, burlesque shows, belly dancers, outdoor games and the Icons Drag Show, featuring impersonations of Beyoncé, Cher, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and more. Admission costs $5.

Family Day, presented by the Quad-Cities Queer Committee and QC Pride, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park in downtown Davenport. There will be a pot-luck picnic and family-friendly games.

A movie night, featuring a screening of "Freak Show," is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. A donation of $3-$5 is suggested to attend.

Monday: Open Mic Comedy, hosted by Michelle Royal and Tee LeShoure, is set for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport. Twenty percent of food sales will go toward QC Pride.

Tuesday: The Taste of Pride Wine Dinner, featuring a four-course wine dinner, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at The J Bar, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $60, are available until Thursday at Eventbrite.com.

Wednesday: The Pink Squirrel Pub Crawl, in which participants are encourgaed to dress up in however they interpret Pride and visit a variety of bars and restaurants that support the LGBTQIA community, is set to start at 5 p.m. with a push/pull kart race outside Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Davenport. Tickets, $20, are available online at Eventbrite.com and at Crafted QC, 217 E. Second St., Davenport.

Thursday: A screening and discussion of "We Were Here" is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Friday: Join a pre-parade party ifrom 5 p.m. to midnight downtown Rock Island. Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters will perform starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday: Pride brunch is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Raddison in downtown Davenport. Ten percent of food sales will go toward Q-C Pride.

The Quad-Cities Unity Pride Parade is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday 12pm – 3pm

QC Pride is proud to announce the first bi-state pride parade in the region. Unity Pride Parade is more than a celebration of diversity or a day to get LGBTQ people together. By marching from downtown Davenport, Iowa to the District of Rock Island, Illinois, we’re providing an opportunity for the Quad Cities to see, meet, and get to know the LGBTQ community as neighbors who have many of the same ambitions, troubles, and joys as everyone else.