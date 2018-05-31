Q. I wanted to ask you a question about the camera speed lights in Davenport. I pretty sure that I had read in the paper that they had been discontinued by the state through some legal action. I received a speeding ticket for going north on Brady Street and the fee is $65. My question is are the cameras still legal and therefore do I have to pay this $65 fee to the police department? I'm sure other people are wondering about the state of the cameras, too. Would you mind putting this in your paper? -- Norma
A. Captain Jamie D. Brown, Davenport Police Department patrol division commander, said, "The Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) system in Davenport is operating and legal. The City of Davenport ordinance pertaining to ATE is 10.16.070."
To view the full text of the ordinance visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
An article by then Muscatine Journal reporter Sarah Ritter published April 28, 2018, in the Quad-City Times under the headline, "Court ruling: State can't remove traffic camera" also discussed the Iowa Supreme Court decision regarding automated traffic enforcement in other Iowa cities. "In a 6-0 decision, the justices sided with the cities of Muscatine, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, saying the Iowa DOT cannot regulate automated traffic enforcement cameras, or ATEs, without further action from the state legislature.
"Based on the decision, the three cities involved in the litigation (Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Muscatine) may immediately resume operation of the cameras we ordered removed if they chose to," Iowa DOT Spokeswoman Andrea Henry said in a statement.
Another article by Sarah Ritter published on May 14, 2018, in the Quad-City Times said, "But lawmakers adjourned last weekend without passing any regulations on automated traffic enforcement cameras."
To read recent articles regarding automated traffic enforcement cameras, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Q. I have a question about the Arby's on 53rd & Utica Ridge Road. Is it permanently closed? Are they relocating? Or are they renovating? -- Martin, Bettendorf
A. We contacted Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. -- Corporate Headquarters in Atlanta, part of Inspire Brands. Their Guest Support staff said the former store at 3150 E. 53rd St., Davenport, has closed permanently.
Q. Can you tell us what is going on with the Dairy Freez on Rockingham Road? It is usually open by now. -- Customer from West End
A. Margaret Carter, one of the owners of Dairy Freez, said, "We are happy to announce that we will be opening June 12th. We would like to thank everyone for your patience and hope to see everyone soon."