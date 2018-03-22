Q. Where can someone looking for a job in Rock Island can go for free computer classes? So many jobs must be applied for online and some of us don't have any computer skills! -- Reader
A. We contacted the Rock Island Public Library, and talked to Lisa Lockheart, publicity and outreach liaison. Lockheart contacted the Rock Island Housing Authority, Project NOW, the Martin Luther King Center and Partners in Job Training (Illinois Department of Employment Security). The first three no longer offer this service.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security suggested contacting Goodwill's Helms Career Center 4805 22nd Ave., Moline, at 563-484-3757.
"At Goodwill's Helms Career Center, you can get help with your resume, improve your computer skills needed to conduct a job search and complete online applications. Currently, we have two locations, one in Moline and one in Muscatine. With your help, we hope to open additional career centers throughout our service area."
Career Fairs
"Throughout the year, we host job fairs focused on helping people find work. People interested in working in retail stores, as CNAs, or as seasonal workers, can meet prospective employers face-to-face. Employers benefit by being able to talk directly to prospective job applicants. Goodwill has helped many people find their first job."
Moline Hours
Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
563-484-3757
Muscatine Hours
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
563-484-3766
Source: Goodwill of the Heartland
We spoke to Amani Tayh, Goodwill's Helms Career Center coordinator. She said they do provide one-on-one training in computer basics and that once people become comfortable with the computer, they can provide basics on programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel, etc. and getting online.
The Rock Island Public Library does not provide lengthy one-on-one basic computer training, however they can guide you to resources that may be helpful. There are a variety of online computer tutorial videos available through websites like YouTube, Microsoft, etc. It is self-guided learning. You will need a valid library card to access the public computers and headphones or you can purchase a set from the library staff for $2.50, Lockheart said. The Rock Island Public Library also has a variety of books regarding computers for beginners.