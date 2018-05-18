Q. China has restricted/stopped taking much of the U.S. recyclable materials. How is this effecting the recycling processes in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities? Are we sending more plastic to the landfill? Have we found other sources? – Russ, Davenport
A. We contacted the Waste Commission of Scott County and the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency regarding your questions.
Bryce Stalcup, special waste manager with the Waste Commission of Scott County, responded:
"You are correct that China has reduced the quantity of many types of recyclable imports into their country because of contamination levels and the desire to use domestic recyclables. The biggest impact has been on mixed paper and plastic markets. The Waste Commission of Scott County has always marketed the vast majority of their recyclables in the United States, preferably as close to the Quad-Cities as possible. We have continued to do so even in difficult market times. Over 50 percent of what we produce is mixed paper which has seen the largest drop in value in recent months because of the China restrictions.
"Many recyclers, especially those on the East and West coasts have actually been forced to landfill paper because they have no market. Because both coasts lost their overseas outlets, it has flooded the United States mixed paper and cardboard markets, driving the value of the commodities down considerably. This has allowed mills to be very selective, driving quality as the key factor in their purchasing decisions.
"All of the paper processed by the Commission is sold and made into new boxboard in the Midwest. We have focused our efforts on making the highest quality bales which has allowed us to maintain our position with the mills guaranteeing a recycling outlet. We really appreciate our Scott and Rock Island County resident's efforts in only placing the correct recyclables in their carts. This reduces the contamination that our sorters have to pull out and helps us maintain quality recyclables.
"Plastic markets have remained fairly level in recent months and we are still able to market the plastic streams that we sort. China did have an effect on the U.S. plastic markets last fall again driving quality as the catalyst. The Commission continually works with our partners to secure new and long term recycling options by establishing a positive relationship with our quality and reputation in the industry. Our goal is to offer seamless service to our customers/residents in Scott and Rock Island counties and beyond especially during difficult market times."
Sarah J. Gardner, planner and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) coordinator, Bi-State Regional Commission, also responded. Due to space restrictions, her response will run online at qctimes.com/askthetimes We also will follow up in print in the next Ask the Times column.