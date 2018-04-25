Q. Please do us all a huge favor and educate the public on the new Iowa driver's license renewal policy. I just had mine renewed for eight years, but was not asked if I wanted to purchase the yellow star, which allows me easier access through screening at airports in the year 2020. There are certain personal items of information you need to bring with you to insure that you can have this star credential added to your license. My aunt was told she had to have her passport. I believe this is false. There just appears to be conflicting opinions of what info is required. I don't care if you print my words in the paper, but please address the issue and state the facts, so we are in the know. -- Dave, DeWitt, Iowa
A. Andrea Henry, director of strategic communications & policy for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said, "The gold star is part of federal anti-terrorism laws and regulations that are referred to as REAL ID. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020 anyone who wishes to use their Iowa issued driver's license or ID card as identification in order to fly commercially will need to have this yellow star or a REAL ID marked card. If you do not have a REAL ID marked card you will still be able to fly, however you will be subject to provide other forms of acceptable identification, such as a passport.
"Getting a REAL ID marked card is available at no extra cost than a regular driver's license or ID card and is a relatively simple process. However, it does require you to come into an issuance location and bring some documentation with you. You can visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx to help you build an individualized checklist of the documents you need to bring with you. This list of documents is the same information you needed to bring the very first time you received your Iowa driver's license or ID card. That means that anyone who has been issued an Iowa card for the first time since the Iowa DOT began issuing REAL IDs in January of 2013 has a REAL ID marked card, containing the gold star.
"In addition to allowing you to fly commercially, REAL ID marked cards will also be necessary to enter federal facilities such as military bases or nuclear power plants as of Oct. 1, 2020. It is important to note, however, that not everyone needs a REAL ID marked card. If you do not fly commercially or do not plan to enter facilities mentioned you likely do not have a need for a REAL ID.
"For more information on REAL IDs visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/real-id-home. If you have additional questions about REAL IDs or the process let me know."
Q. Who created the mural in the background on the article about Friends of Floreciente in Moline? -- Fascinated Reader
A. The mural was created by Street Heat, an outreach program of what was then called the Family Museum of Arts & Science in Bettendorf, now known as the Family Museum. For more information about Street Heat or the mural, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes