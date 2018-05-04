Q. How many windmills (electrical generators) are there in the state of Iowa? -- Bob, Davenport
A. Brian Selinger, team leader, Iowa Energy Office, Iowa Economic Development Authority, said, "Based upon the 'U.S. Wind Turbine Database,' Iowa has 4,173 wind turbines.
"The database is was jointly funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) via the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) Electricity Markets and Policy Group, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Energy Resources Program, and the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA)."
We also contacted MidAmerican Energy Company to find out how many electrical generating windmills they have in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy Coumpany media relations manager, said, "I don't have information on how many wind turbines there are in Iowa, but MidAmerican Energy currently has more than 2,300 turbines (as of April 10).
Keep in mind that others own wind turbines in Iowa as well."
Q. While YouTube TV, a streaming cable-cutting service, claims to be available to 85 percent of U.S. households, it still is not available in the Quad-Cities market. Do they intend to expand to here? Roughly, when? -- Tom, Davenport
A. We contacted YouTube TV to find out. Unfortunately, the Google Press Team could not provide additional information at this time. Here was their response:
"We do not have any additional information to share at this time."
Follow up file:
An Ask the Times reader asked the following question in the April 28, 2018, column:
Q. Why don't any Quad-City casinos offer bingo? -- Brenda, Davenport
A. We provided an answer from Bill Renk, Jumer's Casino & Hotel public relations manager, and a information regarding both Illinois and Iowa laws governing bingo operations.
We also received the following response from Wes Ehrecke, FASAE, CAE, Iowa Gaming Association, president & CEO:
"There could be interest, but there would need to be a change in the law for them to do so.
"Also, many nonprofit groups who hold their charity events at a casino property currently can't offer bingo as one of the ways raise dollars, as that would also require a change in the law…currently these groups can only offer other charitable fundraising such as a raffle or casino theme event."
Some readers may be wondering about exemptions for bingo at casinos like Meskawi Casino in Tama, Iowa. Ehrecke said, "Yes, the tribal casinos are exempt and can offer bingo."
For more details about the laws in Iowa and Illinois governing bingo operations and casinos, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes