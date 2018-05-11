Q. Does Davenport still have a Sewer Lateral Repair Grant Program? I have an article from July 2010 where the city established this program for eligible repairs up to $10,000 with a $500 deductible. This covers broken private sewer laterals serving single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes, condominiums or multi-family dwellings. I am giving Iowa American Water Company money for sewer line protection. My question is this … Am I wasting money? Somehow, I could not get through to the correct department in the city for an answer to this question. Would appreciate finding out what is going on. – Dorothy, Davenport
A. Yes, the City of Davenport does still have a Sewer Lateral Repair Grant Program. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, provided the following link for detailed information about the program https://bit.ly/2rzak5I
Gleason also said, "There are two laterals for each home. A sewer lateral exiting the home and connecting to a sewer main. A water lateral entering the home from the water main.
"The sewer lateral is covered under the City of Davenport's repair program. You are accurate, all costs from $501 to $10,000 are covered. The homeowner is responsible for the first $500 and anything over $10,000. The majority of sewer lateral repairs average $8,000, however, exceptionally long laterals or laterals running under four-lane roads can exceed $15,000.
"The water lateral that runs from Iowa American Water's main to the home is not covered in the City of Davenport's program, as these are not connected to City of Davenport assets.
"Homeowners can purchase insurance through Iowa American Water for this asset and many homeowner policies also include these items as optional add-ons to insurance policies. I am not sure what this all covers, we will need to hear that answer from Lisa M. Reisen.
"I hope this helps clarify."
Q. I always thought that U turns were illegal. Yet, at Kimberly Road and Division Street, there is a sign that actually seems to encourage U turns. Is this a sign that was posted by the City of Davenport? Why? And when I've been at that intersection, the left turn arrow for Kimberly traffic going west is green at the same time the right turn arrow for Division Street traffic going north also is green. It seems like this is just an accident waiting to happen. Why would they allow this? – Ed, Davenport
A. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, said, "U-turns are not illegal except where there are signs prohibiting them. The sign at Kimberly and Division was installed by the City of Davenport and its intention was to let drivers know that U-turns and left turns are allowed while the green left turn arrow is on. It was meant to help drivers get to businesses on the other side of the median. We have a similar sign at Kimberly and Northwest Boulevard which lets drivers know of an easier way to access Panera Bread and the neighboring businesses. When the northbound traffic has a green arrow for right turns, the traffic taking a U-turn has to yield to traffic turning right."