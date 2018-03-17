Q. While visiting Davenport, I noticed a blue and white historical marker at the corner of Main and 2nd streets. I've made several inquiries including the Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors Bureau and no one knew about these or where a list of locations for this signage exists. Can you help with this? -- Al, Fence Lake, Wisconsin
A. Amy Groskopf, director of the Davenport Public Library, provided a brochure titled, "The Early Celtic Heritage of Davenport." The signs and brochure were part of The Celtic Heritage Trail. Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities, was a former board member of The Celtic Heritage Trail. Dooley said, "Yes, within a year or two of completion of the trail The Celtic Heritage Trail Committee disbanded but the trail still exists ... the brochure Roy attached explains the significance of each site on the trail."
To view the brochure including a map and details about The Celtic Heritage Trail visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
The brochure lists the site at 2nd and Main streets as "The LeClaire House Hotel, built in 1839 at the northeast corner of Second and Main Streets, for 20 years prior to the Civil War was a northern resort spot for southerners. Known for providing first class dining and proximity to hunting, fishing and boating, it continued to exist as a hotel until it was demolished in 1910. A Scots stonemason, Alexander Brownlie, was responsible for the stone edifice work on this building. Brownlie was born in Scotland in 1805. Between 1826 and 1838 he lived in Canada, where he farmed for a time and went to work on the Rideau Canal as a stonemason. He was part of the crew shaping the giant stones used in building the lower lock at Smiths Falls. He also worked on Ottawa's Parliament Building. Brownlie left Canada for Iowa in 1838, settling in Long Grove. He died in 1889 on Brooklyn, Iowa, and is buried in Long Grove near his sod house that still stands."
Q. Every once in a while the 10 p.m. KWQC-TV6 news does not come on until 10:30 p.m. All the clocks in my house give the time as 10:30 p.m., but the time given on my television is 10 p.m. However, throughout the day the time on television and the time on my house clocks are the same. Tonight was one of those times where the 10 p.m. news did not come on until 10:30 p.m. Can you find out why this happens? – Karon
A. It may be to prevent the newscast from interrupting other programming already in progress by NBC such as a sporting event that has gone into overtime. We contacted KWQC-TV6 with your question. Bree Hinds, KWQC-TV6 operations manager, said, "You are not wrong in your suggestion. It is fairly common for NBC to air live programming which in turn requires us to push back our newscast time. NBC's coverage of the Olympics was a very recent example of this. During the two-week run of the Olympics we aired the KWQC-TV6 News at 10 p.m. as late as 11:30 p.m."