Q. Traveling on Interstate 80 yesterday loaded with 18 wheelers, I was wondering how many inches separate the top of trailers from the bottom of the overpass? Also is the clearance the same throughout the United States? – Duane, Moline
A. We contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation to find out. Andrea Henry, director, strategic communications & policy, responded:
"The clearance over interstates is required to be 16'-0 by American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials specification. We design for a minimum of 16'-6". This specification was not in place when all overhead bridges were built over the interstate. We have raised some bridges over the years and there are a few on I-35 south of Des Moines that are still lower than 16'-0.
"A vehicle height of 13'-6" is the legal limit for most trucks. There is an exception for transporters of passenger vehicles. They can be 14'-0".
Q. I was wondering if Fran McCaffery, the head basketball coach at the University of Iowa, or his wife have made any donations back to the university or to any of the hospitals in the area? – Fred, Davenport
A. An article posted on the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Patient Stories said "During her treatment for breast cancer, Traci McCausland says: 'Coach Fran and Margaret McCaffery were incredibly supportive of us, as this obviously hit close to home given their son Patrick's cancer battle. We were so grateful for the support from the entire Iowa Athletic Department and UI Center for Advancement,' she says."
We also contacted Fran McCaffery, head basketball coach at the University of Iowa. He said, "We are proud of our philanthropic efforts with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics."
To view more information about the McCaffery's contributions to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics visit https://bit.ly/2HlFGTA
Q. I would like to know if there are any stores in the Quad-Cities that still sell a record player that just play 45s? – Reader
A. Some brands found online include Crosley, Vibe, Digitnow, ION, Jensen, etc. You may want to check with local retailers that carry electronics such as Best Buy, Target, Walmart, JCPenney, etc. Finding one that only plays 45s may prove difficult, but 45 adapters are inexpensive and usually available at most electronics retailers or vinyl record stores.