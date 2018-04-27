Q. I have heard that parking in a Palmer parking lot can get one towed and it will cost $500 cash only to retrieve one's car. Is this true? If true, how is that $500 split between the towing company and Palmer? Does the Davenport schools and city reciprocate to Palmer students who park in city and school lots? -- Hoping It is Untrue in Davenport
A. We contacted Palmer College of Chiropractic, the City of Davenport and the Davenport Community School District regarding your questions. Lori Leopold, Palmer College of Chiropractic media relations manager, responded:
"We're happy to set the record straight on this question. What your reader heard is simply not true. We haven't towed vehicles for parking violations at Palmer College for a number of years. Our policy for parking violations in college-owned parking lots is to give a warning ticket first, then a $25 ticket and a tire boot for a repeat violation."
Dawn Saul, Davenport Community School District communication/media relations, responded:
"I spoke with the individual at Central High School who deals with parking issues and was told that she sees from 10-15 cars per day belonging to Palmer students parked in our Central High School lots. When a car is identified she places a warning sticker on the vehicle. Most students comply. Once a car receives three stickers, it will be towed."
Q. Why don't any Quad-City casinos offer bingo? -- Brenda, Davenport
A. We contacted the Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport; Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf; and Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island. Bill Renk, Jumer's Casino & Hotel public relations manager, said, "Bingo in not an approved game in Illinois for casinos. I believe the answer lies here for Illinois:
