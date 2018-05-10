Q. What is happening with the Firehouse Subs on Division Street in Davenport? It appears that somebody is removing stuff from the store. -- Chad
A. We contacted The Zimmerman Agency regarding your question. Natasha Wojcik, The Zimmerman Agency, responded:
"The new Firehouse Subs restaurant location in Davenport, Iowa, is tentatively slated to open on May 21, 2018. We'll be sure to follow-up with a press release, and the final opening date once confirmed."
The new Firehouse Subs will be located at 1800 N. Division St., Davenport.
Firehouse Subs was founded by brothers and former firefighters, Chris and Robin Sorensen. Firehouse Subs was founded about 22 years ago and the company headquarters in located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Other locations in Iowa include:
Ames Bluff #1224
703 S. Duff Ave. Ste. 110
Ames, Iowa 50010
Ingersoll #1326
2708 Ingersoll Ave. Ste. A
Des Moines, Iowa 50312
Metro Crossing #640
3815 Metro Drive Suite 200
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
University Clive #1505
10201 University Ave. #A13
Clive, Iowa 50325
Collins Crossing #1112
180 Collins Road Suite E
Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402
Lakeport Commons #1149
5008 Sergeant Road
Sioux City, Iowa 51106
Paradise Point #936
460 S. 68th St.
West Des Moines, Iowa 50266
Westdale Mall #1527
2460 Edgewood Road SW Suite 200
Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404
Merle Hay #1327
3710 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, Iowa 50310
University CF #1337
6406 University Ave. Suite #C
Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613
Q. Would you be able to find out if traffic light timing in Davenport, between Gaines Street and Eastern Avenue, has been changed recently, and if so, why? I use that route almost daily. During the last few weeks, while driving the speed limit, I now miss most or sometimes all lights, and have to wait at nearly every intersection. -- J., Davenport
A. We contacted the City of Davenport for more information. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, responded:
"We have not changed the signal timing of any of the signals between Gaines Street and Eastern Avenue in the past few years. The signals at Kimberly Road and Main Street need detector loop replacement so drivers might have to stop there for no cross-street traffic until the loops are fixed. Other than that, nothing has changed recently between Gaines Street and Eastern Avenue along any corridor in the City of Davenport. We will monitor these areas to ensure that the signals are properly timed. The City is also working on new light interconnections to improve traffic flow through the city as funds and grants become available."