Q. Can you tell us what is going on with the Dairy Freez on Rockingham Road? It is usually open by now. -- Customer from West End
A. A post from May 14 on Dairy Freez's Facebook page said, "Sorry we're not open yet, the electricians are still working inside. As soon as we have more of an idea when all the work is to be complete we will post an opening date. Thanks for everyone's patience and hope to see everyone real soon."
Spring Hours : Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Summer Hours - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fall Hours - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
*Closed on Mondays and holidays*
*Closed for the Winter*
Source: Dairy Freez Facebook page
The following question was asked in the May 19 Ask the Times column. Due to space, we were not able to provide the response from Sarah J. Gardner, planner and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) coordinator, Bi-State Regional Commission, and Ron Lawson, operations supervisor at Republic Services, in the print edition.
Q. China has restricted/stopped taking much of the U.S. recyclable materials. How is this effecting the recycling processes in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities? Are we sending more plastic to the landfill? Have we found other sources? – Russ, Davenport
A. Sarah J. Gardner, planner and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) coordinator, Bi-State Regional Commission, responded:
"So far China's new recycling policies have not, to my knowledge, resulted in more plastic from Rock Island County being sent to the landfill.
"As we discussed on the phone, electronic recycling and household hazardous waste from RICO are sent to the Waste Commission of Scott County, so they would be able to speak directly to the effects on those types of recycling.
"Fiber (paper and cardboard) and non-fiber (plastic and metal) recycling for RICWMA is handled by Republic Services. I am copying Ron Lawson on this email in case he would like to speak directly to your question in terms of how China's policies have impacted these types of recycling in Rock Island County.
"I will just say that although nationally this change in China's policies will initially lead to some recycling challenges, it may also present opportunities down the road. It is too early to say, but we may see new growth in domestic processing of recycled goods to meet the needs of waste diversion programs such as those that exist in Scott and Rock Island counties. Time will tell."
Ron Lawson, operations supervisor at Republic Services, said, "Great reply Sarah! The waste streams for recyclables has not been affected by any changes in China."