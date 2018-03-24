Q. I recently acquired a calendar plate dated 1909. In the center is a big red rose and under the rose it says "compliments of H.J. Weetz, Grocer Davenport, Iowa." The writing of his name is in the fancy (I call it German) script. The rest of it is not. Looking online, I can find no person in that era under this name or a grocery store with the name Weetz in it. Could you please help find any information on this? Where it was located, years, value of the plate, etc. I would certainly appreciate it. -- Joyce, Davenport
A. Henry J. Weetz, was a grocer in Davenport, according to information in his obituary on Saturday, March 21, 1914, in The Daily Times. "Upon becoming ill 15 years ago he engaged in the grocery business which he conducted until his death. Mr. Weetz for the past 12 years had been confined to a wheeled chair," the obituary read. The Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library found 1618 W. 3rd St., Davenport, listed as the location of the retail grocery in the 1913 Davenport city directory. According to his obituary, 1618 W. 3rd St., Davenport, also was the home of Henry J. Weetz. The value of the plate would depend on how rare it is, the material, historic value, etc. You may want to contact a local collectible shop for an appraisal.
Q. After reading the article in the opinion section written by David Hartsuch -- "Tate Used Students as Political Props," I decided to look into the numbers regarding per pupil. I found two different reports from the Iowa Department of Education website. One report which listed the amount of $11,082 per pupil http://bit.ly/2FTKm2T, as mentioned in David's article. The other report listed $6,591 http://bit.ly/2GKx6yR as District Cost per pupil for 2016-2017. I would like to know what is the difference between the two reports and why are there two different amounts? What is happening to the rest of the money? The links below will provide the reports mentioned. -- Catarina
A. Staci Hupp, Iowa Department of Education, chief, bureau communications and information services, responded "The district cost per pupil for Davenport in 2016-17 was $6,591. The second, longer link provided by your reader below leads to a spreadsheet -- on that spreadsheet, Column AN includes federal dollars as well as other local taxes and levies that are not part of the regular program district cost per-pupil calculation. If you divide Column D (FY17 Regular Program) by Column C (budget enrollment), you get the regular program district cost per pupil --- in other words, $104,146,368 / $15,801.3 = $6,591. It is the regular program district cost per pupil that grows by the amount of supplemental state aid approved by the Legislature."