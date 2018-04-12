Q. In the words of Bill Wundram, "Is anybody there, does anyone care?" I would like to know who, if anyone, is in charge of cleaning up our roadsides through town? The trash buildup along 53rd east of Brady and many, many more areas around town are a disgrace! Open areas along the roads look like landfills. Paper, bottles, plastic bags are everywhere. It all needs to be cleaned up, and recycle all that can be recycled. We should have a city we are proud to live in. – Connie, Davenport
A. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, said, "The city encourages all property owners to clean up litter in the right-of-way adjacent to their property. In right-of-way areas along some of our major thoroughfares, we try our best to be fiscally responsible by enlisting the assistance of volunteers with cleanup efforts. If we are unable to secure the volunteers needed, the city pays for these right of way areas to be cleaned either by staff or contract.
"The city's annual Corridor Cleanup volunteer event two weeks ago had to be cancelled due to snow and was rescheduled for April 28. While we will welcome and encourage citizens to help us cleanup our gateways on April 28, individuals can also get involved in keeping our community clean in other ways, through the iLiveHere program.
"Residents interested in helping us raise the curb appeal of our city by picking up litter can learn more and sign-up to join us on April 28 by visiting www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/cg, or visit http://www.ilivehereqc.org/ to register to adopt a spot or schedule their own cleanup location and date."
Follow up file:
A list of free shred days was published in Ask the Times on March 29. The original list is available at qctimes.com/askthetimes
Here is some additional information:
Bettendorf Public Library
Judi Sarafin with the Bettendorf Public Library said the Bettendorf Public Library will have a shred day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26. Sarafin said, "Bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers (up to 100 pounds total) for secure shredding by The Shredders out of Des Moines to Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive. Save time while you protect your identity. Documents will be shredded on site, but you will not be able to watch your specific documents be shredded. Shred Day is funded by AARP Iowa."
LeClaire Community Library
Community Shred Day: Celebrate National Money Smart Week by participating in our Community Shred Day! A mobile shredding van will be at the library from 10 a.m. until noon April 28. There is no limit on the amount of paper you may bring! Sponsored by the Friends of the LeClaire Community Library.
Silvis Public Library
Shred Day: Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon, Silvis Public Library. Bring up to two full boxes to be shredded securely by Shred-It!
Rock Island Public Library
The Rock Island Public Library will hold a shred day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the downtown parking lot. For additional information and flyers visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Lisa Lockheart, publicity and outreach liaison, said, "Anyone can attend any library event with a date and time that's convenient for them. You do not need to be a patron of that library. Because Rock Island and Moline are using different Shred companies and sponsors, please note that the limits we accept are different."
"Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf are all working with the same vendor. With most of these, staples and clips are fine. We do ask that people take items out of binders beforehand to save time."