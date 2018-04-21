Q. I missed my dog's rabies renewal shot by one day. The vet explained to me that since I had missed the date, I could only get a one-year rabies certificate not the usual three-year certificate. There is no difference between the shot for a one-year vs. a three-year certificate as the shot for both is the very same size/amount. This requirement for a one-year certificate is not a state law. It is only the law in Scott County and not any other county in Iowa. What is the reasoning behind this for Scott County only to have this law? — Beverly, Eldridge, Iowa
A. Jackie Hall, environmental health specialist, public information officer, for the Scott County Health Department, said, "It does appear to be a state requirement:
"From the Rabies Resource Manual, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Department of Public Health, and Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (attached)
"Rabies re-vaccination (pg 30)
"Iowa law directs veterinarians to follow vaccine manufacturers' USDA-approved label recommendations for rabies vaccine administration.
"An initial rabies vaccine should be boostered within one year. If a 3-years rabies vaccine is administered as the booster vaccination, the animal should be re-vaccinated prior to the 3-year vaccine’s expiration date.
"If an animal is overdue for a rabies vaccination, the rabies vaccine that is administered should always be boostered within one year (regardless of the rabies vaccine that is administered).
"Link to the Compendium for Animal Rabies Control: http://www.nasphv.org/Documents/NASPHVRabiesCompendium.pdf
"Let us know if we can be of any further assistance."
To view or download the Rabies Resource Manual visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Q. Auto windshields seem to be totally darkened — very different from several years ago. Also, license plates appear to be covered with a dark material to make identification difficult. When did the Iowa Legislature OK this change? We think law enforcement would be in more danger. — Bill, Bettendorf
A. According to Iowa Code 321.438 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/code/321.438.pdf regarding windshields and windows, "A person shall not drive a motor vehicle equipped with a windshield, sidewings, or side or rear windows which do not permit clear vision."
According to Iowa Code 321.37 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/code/321.37.pdf regarding the display of license plates, "It is unlawful for the owner of a vehicle to place any frame around or over the registration plate which does not permit full view of all numerals and letters printed on the registration plate."
An Ask the Times column published Dec. 23, 2017, addressed a similar question from a reader in Walcott, Iowa, about window tint and enforcement. We contacted police departments in Bettendorf, Davenport, Walcott and the Scott County Sheriff's Department. To read their responses regarding the number of citations and warnings issued by each department, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes