Q. Why was it necessary to create the Pleasant Valley School District? Couldn't it have been incorporated into the Bettendorf School District? – Michael
A. We contacted the Pleasant Valley Community School District and the Bettendorf Community School District to find out. Hannah Thomsen, Pleasant Valley Community School District communications director, forwarded information on the history of schools in Pleasant Valley. According to the information, "The first school in the Pleasant Valley Township, as well as Scott County was held in 1835. The school was located along Highway 417 about one and one half blocks south of Pigeon Creek. A soldier in the War of 1812, Simon Craigin was the teacher of this country school. He was a large burly gent, who boasted frequently of "wrestling grizzly bears" and other such 'tall' exploits."
Celeste R. Miller, Bettendorf Community School District communications director, Maria Levetzow, Bettendorf Public Library assistant director, and Jo Carter, Bettendorf Public Library information librarian, provided the following information from Bettendorf: The First Century 1903-2003 by Kristen Schipper:
"The first school in what would become Bettendorf was the Gilbert School, built in the 1870s on the corner of State and 21st streets — though back then, state State and 21st were wagon paths. Other Davenport Township schools in the area included Stokes and Wachter," Schipper wrote.
According to Schipper, "1907 was the year the Independent School District of Bettendorf broke away from the Davenport Township School Board to control its own schools. The young district was a small-scale operation; in the early years, school-board members worried about whether to continue a subscription to National Geographic, and how to get the best price on coal."
The first meeting of the Bettendorf board was held on May 28, 1907, Schipper wrote. "By July it had hired two teachers — Miss Delarue and Miss Brown — one for the primary room at $45 per month, the other for the "large" room at $60 per month. The board used Gilbert School until a new structure could be financed."
Celeste R. Miller also said, "I was talking to Chris Harvey who is the retired Pleasant Valley Community School District secretary. She was in Pleasant Valley for decades. She said that she believes the state determined the establishment of school district boundaries when they were created."
An article published Monday, Feb. 12, 1917, in The Daily Times, a predecessor of the Quad-City Times, also provides historical background on the Pleasant Valley Community School District and the Bettendorf Community School District. "SCHOOL DISTRICT IS NOW CHANGED," the headline read. "Word has reached the county auditor's of the changing of the school district in section 27, Pleasant Valley township, which was formerly part of the town of Bettendorf. The school district is in Duck Creek district No. 4 of Pleasant Valley." To read more on the subject, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes