Q. I have not yet seen any announcements about upcoming shred day events that have usually been held in the parking lots of the local libraries, KWQC, Arconic (Alcoa), etc. Are there events coming up soon? -- Susi, Bettendorf
A. Judi Sarafin with the Bettendorf Public Library said they do plan to hold a shred day, but a date has not been set. Please visit the Bettendorf Public Library events calendar for upcoming events http://bettendorflibrary.evanced.info/
Bill Fuhr, Davenport Public Library community engagement & learning librarian, said, "Shred Day falls during Money Smart Week on Tuesday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern (Davenport Public Library Branch). We're working with The Shredder of Des Moines and Oelerich & Associates is sponsoring our whole event. We are limiting patrons to three containers maximum per household/vehicle (and container size is limited to that of a box the size of a case of paper.) This is because once the truck is full, they stop shredding. Papers will be confidentially shredded on site."
Moline Public Library will hold a shred day 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 21. For details visit https://molinelibrary.com/ and click on the calendar.
The Rock Island Public Library will hold a shred day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the downtown parking lot. See the Rock Island Public Library calendar for details http://rockislandlibrary.librarymarket.com/shred-day
Susan Ramsett, KWQC-TV6 vice president & general manager, said, "Yes, KWQC-TV6 will continue this tradition. Our 2018 Shred Day will be held on Friday, May 18th from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Your readers can review the guidelines for the event by searching 'Shred Day 2018' at http://www.kwqc.com/"
Vibrant Credit Union will hold a shred day 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at their corporate center.
Please see https://vibrantcreditunion.org/about-vibrant/community-events for other dates, times and locations.
Follow up file:
In the March 22, 2018, Ask the Times column a reader asked:
Q. Where can someone looking for a job in Rock Island can go for free computer classes? So many jobs must be applied for online and some of us don't have any computer skills! -- Reader
A. We received additional information from Dr. Bruce Storey, Black Hawk College director of educational services. He said, "The Career Services Center at Black Hawk College is free and open to anyone in the community. We provide assistance writing a resume and cover letter, doing online applications, interviewing skills, where to find jobs, dressing for success and much more. All free and open to anyone. If someone needs help with using the computer to do any of these things we have staff members here Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist. Anyone can call 309-796-5626 for questions. No appointments needed, just walk in and get help. We are located in Building 1, Room 220 at the Quad Cities site. We can also help via e-mail or Skype if they are unable to come into the office."