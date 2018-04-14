Q. I am trying to find out if the Effie Afton still exists. I have gone online and the most recent information I can find is 2007. Can you tell me if it still exists and if so where is it? My boyfriend's grandfather was the captain of it years ago and we wanted to come up and see it.
A. The Effie Afton, which struck the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River, on Tuesday, May 6, 1856, burned and sank according to accounts including this one from the National Archives https://bit.ly/2EFQM4r and the Daily Iowa State Democrat, a predecessor of the Quad-City Times. Please visit qctimes.com/askthetimes to read the full article.
The Effie Afton restaurant in Rock Island was a towboat originally named the Mateur. To read more about the Mateur in an article by Jennifer DeWitt published on Jan. 7, 2006 in On The River visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Bill Renk, Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island, public relations manager, said, "All three support vessels from The Boatworks (Jumer's Casino Rock Island, Ockerson and Effie Afton) were sold to Hamm's Holiday Harbor in Chillicothe, Illinois."
Karen Hamm of Hamm's Holiday Harbor, said that they have plans to scrap the former Effie Afton restaurant as soon as they obtain the permits.
Q. Now that summer is coming, is there going to be any law enforcement to keep peace in the city (enforce noise ordinances on loud mufflers)? — Bruce, Moline
A. We contacted the Moline Police Department regarding your question. Detective Michael Griffin, Moline Police Department public information officer, responded:
"We always enforce the traffic laws and each officer has discretion to issue a citation or warning based upon how they feel best to gain compliance from the driver.
"I assume your submitter is likely talking about motorcycles and loud exhausts. We do enforce the baffle laws as it pertains to motorcycles.
"It is against the law to modify any muffler, including on motorcycles in the State of Illinois.
"If the exhaust system on a vehicle has fallen beyond repair we usually give the driver the opportunity to fix it before issuing citations, as we strive for compliance.
"Most of our traffic stops regarding loud mufflers would be a result of an officer witnessing the infraction and taking action not normally as a citizen complaint, unless it is an ongoing issue."
Q. How many drone cameras do the local TV stations use? — Bob, Davenport
A. We contacted KWQC-TV6, WHBF-TV4 and WQAD-TV8 to find out. Alan Baker, WQAD-TV8 news director, said, "WQAD has 14 licensed pilots and 11 drones."
Marshall Porter, WHBF-TV4 general manager, said, "We do not have a drone at WHBF."